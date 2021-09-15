A 78-year-old man from Ashland died Monday afternoon, Sept. 13, when he failed to negotiate a curve while riding his motorcycle on Highway 7 south of Sumpter.
Lawrence Clay Drake was riding southbound on the highway near Milepost 23 at about 3:40 p.m. when his KTM 950 motorcycle went off the highway and crashed, according to Oregon State Police. He died at the scene.
The curve is on the grade below Larch Summit, about two miles south of Sumpter Valley.
Drake was wearing a helmet and “proper motorcycle riding attire,” according to an OSP report.
Several passers-by stopped to try to help Drake before emergency responders arrived, according to the report.
Baker County Dispatch received a call about the accident at 3:47 p.m., and an ambulance from the Baker City Fire Department, as well as a Life Flight helicopter, were dispatched at 3:48 p.m., said Ashley McClay, public information officer for the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
The original call was from the Powder River ambulance district, but the caller had poor cell service and it wasn’t clear where the accident had happened, McClay said.
OSP was also assisted by the Powder River Rural Fire Department, Life Flight and ODOT.
