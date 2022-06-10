The spring has been decidedly drippy in Baker County — and occasionally flaky, with snow on Mother’s Day — but the next storm in the series might be the soggiest yet.
The National Weather Service office in Boise, which issues forecasts for Baker County, is tracking what meteorologists call an “atmospheric river.”
As its name implies, this is an abnormally saturated storm that taps into the copious moisture in the tropical South Pacific and brings it into the West.
“A significant amount of moisture, with origins in the tropics will move into the Pacific NW and then across the rest of the West by Sunday,” a meteorologist wrote in the forecast discussion from the Boise office on Thursday, June 9. “Dewpoints will reach the upper 50s to low 60s, which will feel quite humid for our standards. The ample moisture aloft will pose a flash flooding threat and significant river rises over the weekend.”
The storm will interrupt what has been the warmest week of the year.
Most of the rain in Baker County is forecast to fall from Saturday through Sunday night, with a slight chance of showers on Monday, June 13.
Up to an inch of rain is possible, with higher amounts in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.
Thunderstorms are also forecast, and, as always, they could boost rainfall totals in localized areas.
If the weekend storm proves as potent as predicted, June could become the third straight month with above average rainfall at the Baker City Airport. That hasn’t happened in more than a decade.
The last such period was April through June of 2010. Rainfall in April 2010 totaled 1.83 inches (average is .80), 1.76 inches in May (average 1.42), and 2.19 inches in June (average 1.26).
This year had an exceedingly dry start, with just .67 of an inch of precipitation (rain and melted snow) from January through March. That’s 30% of average for that period.
But the situation reversed starting in early April.
April’s rain total at the airport was 1.26 inches, and May’s was 2.05 inches.
June is also on pace to surpass its rainfall average, with .43 of an inch through the first nine days of the month.
The major shift in the weather pattern this spring has started to ease the drought that has plagued the county, and the rest of Eastern Oregon, for more than a year.
In Baker County as of May 31, the U.S. Drought Monitor rated 62% of the county, including Baker Valley, as being in extreme drought, the second-worst in the five-category rating system (abnormally dry, followed by four levels of drought — moderate, severe, extreme and exceptional). The rest of the county (except a tiny sliver in the Elkhorn Mountains) was in severe drought.
But a week later, on June 7, the percentage of the county in extreme drought had dropped from 62% to 44%.
The biggest change was in Baker Valley, which moved from extreme to severe drought.
Overall, the portion of the county in severe drought went from 38% to 54%. The remaining 2% — in the Elkhorns and a sliver at the northeast corner in Hells Canyon — was rated as modest drought.
Conditions have improved even more in Union and Umatilla counties.
No part of Umatilla County is in drought, and only a tiny fraction of the county is rated as abnormally dry.
Most of Union County, including the Grande Ronde Valley, is rated as abnormally dry, with smaller sections of moderate and severe drought in the southern part of the county, including the North Powder Valley.
Unlike Baker County, no part of Union County is rated as severe or extreme drought.
Recent rain, along with melting snow from the mountains, has swollen streams and replenished many reservoirs.
Thief Valley Reservoir east of North Powder, and Unity Reservoir in southern Baker County, are both full.
A notable exception is Phillips Reservoir southwest of Baker City, a vital source of irrigation water for Baker Valley.
Phillips, which last fall reached its lowest level since it first filled in 1968, was at 19% of its capacity on June 9.
