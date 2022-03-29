A Baker City Council member who wants to ask voters to change the city charter to block a plan to establish a train quiet zone in the city hopes to add the issue to the Nov. 8, 2022, general election ballot.
But the two attempts that Councilor Joanna Dixon has made so far to put the matter on the ballot haven’t met legal muster, according to the city.
And unless she can convince at least one of her fellow councilors to change from a quiet zone supporter to an opponent, the question might never make it to voters.
Although Dixon announced her plan to seek a charter change after the City Council voted 4-3 on Jan. 25 to apply for a quiet zone, she had submitted proposed initiatives prior to the meeting, on Jan. 6 and Jan. 19.
A quiet zone designation, which is approved by the Federal Railroad Administration, would mean train engineers would no longer sound their whistles at five public crossings in the city limits except in emergencies, at the discretion of the train crew.
Dixon, along with Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr., voted against the motion to apply for a quiet zone.
Councilors Dean Guyer, Shane Alderson, Heather Sells and Jason Spriet voted for the motion.
Dixon, who along with McQuisten and Waggoner has argued that city voters should decide whether to pursue a quiet zone, initially said she hoped to ask voters to change the city charter in the May 17, 2022, primary, in effect overriding the Jan. 25 vote before the city had qualified for a quiet zone.
But City Manager Jonathan Cannon said on Monday, March 28, that the city’s attorney, Dan Van Thiel, rejected both of the proposed charter changes Dixon submitted.
In an email to the city, Van Thiel wrote that because the Council’s Jan. 25 vote to pursue a quiet zone was administrative rather than legislative, an initiative petition such as Dixon’s proposed charter change “does not meet the requirements of the Oregon Statutes.”
Although Cannon said he can’t completely rule out the possibility of an initiative petition regarding the quiet zone qualifying for the ballot, it would be much more likely if the Council itself, rather than a citizen, sought the change.
Since the Jan. 25 vote, there has been one change on the Council, as Sells, who supported the quiet zone application, resigned because she is moving outside the city.
She was replaced by Kenyon Damschen, who will be sworn in April 12.
Quiet zone fundraising
To qualify for a quiet zone, the city would need to upgrade the physical barriers at crossings to make it more difficult for vehicles to reach the tracks while a train is passing.
A citizens group has offered to raise the estimated $150,000 to upgrade five crossings in the city.
The proposal that councilors passed 4-3 on Jan. 25 states that the city would install those safety measures “when sufficient external funds are available to improve each crossing.” The motion doesn’t commit any city dollars to the quiet zone.
In an email to the Herald, Emily Simko, a member of the group promoting the quiet zone, wrote that as of March 15 they had raised $65,774 for crossing improvements.
That includes $25,000 from the Baker 5J School District. The Baker School Board approved the contribution due to concerns about how the train whistles affect students and staff at South Baker Intermediate School, which is near the tracks, said Lindsey McDowell, public information and communications coordinator for the school district.
The plan that the Council approved Jan. 25 states that city administrators can “spend the time necessary to support the Quiet Zone as part of their City work, understanding that their time is already budgeted and need not draw on externally raised funds.”
During the City Council’s Oct. 12, 2021, meeting, a motion to put the quiet zone issue on the May 2022 primary election ballot failed by a 3-3 vote, with Dixon, McQuisten and Waggoner voting in favor, and Alderson, Spriet and Sells voting no.
A second motion during that meeting — to apply for a quiet zone — also failed by a 3-3 vote, with the same trios on opposite sides.
The voting balance tilted on Dec. 14, 2021, when the six councilors appointed Guyer to fill a vacancy created in August 2021 when Lynette Perry resigned due to health issues.
Guyer voted in favor of the city applying for a quiet zone.
