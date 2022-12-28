A man who had been living in a homeless camp in Baker City remains in the Baker County Jail on charges that he tried to drive his car over another man in early November.
Brian Kidd Kallio, 26, was arrested Nov. 5.
He is scheduled to enter a plea to the charges, which include attempted second-degree murder, on Jan. 30 at 1:45 p.m. in Baker County Circuit Court.
Kallio has been in the Baker County Jail since his arrest. His bail was set at $400,000. He could be released by posting 10% of that amount.
The Baker County grand jury on Nov. 10 indicted Kallio on one count each of attempted second-degree murder, attempted first-degree assault, and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Baker City Police officer William Mercado described the investigation in a probable cause affidavit.
Mercado wrote that he responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident about 7:02 p.m. Saturday at Settler’s Loop, the street that connects 17th Street and Pocahontas Road. The paved street runs through the Elkhorn View Industrial Park.
Mercado wrote that he talked with Robert Goodwin, who reported the incident. Mercado also saw Kallio’s 2003 Nissan Maxima in the irrigation ditch that runs beside Settler’s Loop.
Goodwin told Mercado that he was riding in Kallio’s car as they returned to their camp. Goodwin said Kallio put on his seatbelt, revved the car’s engine and said his, Kallio’s, life was over. Goodwin said he got out of the car.
“Brian then spun the car around and intentionally tried to run Robert and his tent over with his vehicle, which resulted in Brian driving the vehicle into the creek,” Mercado wrote in his affidavit.
After talking with Goodwin, Mercado drove to the north end of Settler’s Loop, at Pocahontas, where Oregon State Police Sr. Trooper Tim Schuette had arrested Kallio around 7:28 p.m. on Nov. 5.
Goodwin told police he had been staying with Kallio at the camp and that they had been getting along until the previous few days when “Brian appeared to become paranoid.”
Goodwin said that Kallio’s car missed him by about 2 feet.
Kallio told Mercado and another Baker City Police officer, Mark Powell, that he had also thrown a machete at Goodwin but missed.
