All-terrain vehicle riders will gather in Sumpter over Memorial Day weekend for a variety of events.

 U.S. Forest Service/Contributed Photo

SUMPTER — The crowds congregating in Sumpter this weekend for the town’s annual Memorial Day flea market will include well over 100 all-terrain vehicle enthusiasts.

The Sumpter Valley ATV Association’s third-annual Memorial Day weekend rally includes a variety of events in and around Sumpter, which is about 28 miles west of Baker City via Highway 7.

