August bucks summer sizzle

By JAYSON JACOBY
jjacoby@bakercityherald.com
Sep 1, 2021

Did you feel a trifle chilly in the waning days of August?

The very question might sound farcical considering the sizzling summer Baker County residents have endured.

But it turns out that the final two weeks of August offset the month's torrid first half.

Indeed it did a bit more than that.

August ended up cooler than average, a decided reversal from July and June.

July was the hottest month on record at the Baker City Airport, with an average high of 92.3 degrees.

June also set a record for that month, with an average high of 84.3 degrees. That nipped the previous record of 84.1, set in June 1961.

And the summer has set a record for the number of 90-degree-plus days, with 44 so far — 11 in June, 22 in July, 11 in August.

The previous record was 42 such days, set in 2017. The average per year is 26 days.

But the most recent 90-degree-plus day was more than two weeks ago, on Aug. 16.

The cool conclusion to August pushed the average daily high temperature for the month down to 84.1 degrees. The long-term average is 84.4 degrees.

This was the coolest August since 2010, when the average high was 81.8.
