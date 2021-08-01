August arrived as the anti-July.
Everything July was, in terms of weather, the first day of August was not in Baker County.
This July not only was the hottest on record at the Baker City Airport — it was the hottest month, period.
July’s average high temperature was 92.3 degrees, nipping the previous record of 92.0 set in July 1985.
But August started cool, with a high of 79 degrees on the first day of the month. It was the coolest day at the airport since June 16, when the high was 76. The high was also eight degrees below average for the first day of August.
The drought that has plagued Baker County and much of the rest of Oregon deepened during July.
A meager .02 of an inch of rain fell at the airport during the month, scarcely enough to moisten the dust.
August, by contrast, needed but a single day to surpass not only July but also June.
Rainfall at the airport added up to 0.34 of an inch on Aug. 1. That tops the combined total of .23 from July and June. It was the wettest day at the airport since May 25, when 0.38 of an inch fell, and the second-wettest in more than a year.
August’s cool, soggy start was caused by an influx of monsoon moisture from the Southwest that brought humidity more typical of the Deep South than of the arid West.
According to the National Weather Service in Boise, the amount of moisture in the atmosphere — measured by a weather balloon released from the Boise Airport — set records over the weekend.
This moist invasion was reflected in two related measurements at the Baker City Airport — relative humidity and dewpoint.
Relative humidity measures the amount of water vapor in the air as a percentage of the total amount of vapor the air could hold, at a given temperature, before some of the vapor condenses into clouds.
Dewpoint is the temperature at which relative humidity would reach 100%.
The higher the humidity, the smaller the gap between the dewpoint and the actual air temperature. At 100% humidity, for instance, the temperature and the dewpoint are equal, and typically fog or low clouds will form.
On a typical summer day in Baker County, however, that gap is quite wide, because the relative humidity, which tends to reach its lowest point during the afternoon, often drops below 20%.
That was the situation on Friday afternoon, July 30. At 4 p.m. the relative humidity at the Baker City Airport was 13%. So even though the temperature was 100 degrees, the dewpoint was just 40 — a difference of 60 degrees.
But that evening the monsoon moisture started to arrive, ushered in by southerly winds.
At 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 31, the relative humidity was 30%, the temperature was 89 and the dewpoint was 54 — a difference of 35 degrees, compared with 60 degrees just 24 hours earlier.
The dampest air, though, was still to come.
By 1 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1, the relative humidity at the airport had climbed to 90%. The difference between air temperature (67) and dewpoint (64) was just three degrees. With the air so nearly saturated, and thunderstorms forming in the unstable atmosphere, rain was inevitable.
For the first half of the day, the humidity at the airport ranged from 90% to 100%.
The dewpoint peaked at 67 degrees early Sunday afternoon, which is “amazingly” high for Baker City, said Jay Breidenbach, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Boise.
Breidenbach said the 70-degree dewpoint measured at the Boise Airport late Saturday was close to the all-time record there.
Even during Sunday afternoon, when the clouds dissipated somewhat, the humidity at the Baker City Airport never dropped below 64%. The widest gap between temperature and dewpoint was 13 degrees (at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m., when the temperature was 76 and the dewpoint 63).
Besides more than doubling the summer rainfall at the airport, August’s damp debut helped to temporarily curb the wildfire danger and reduce Baker City’s water usage, which has been high enough to prompt the city to ask residents to limit outdoor watering.
Wildfire danger
Although forests and rangelands remain dry and the fire danger is extreme, the widespread weekend rains temporarily reduced the danger.
One measurement that fire managers follow closely is the Energy Release Component (ERC), which measures the amount of energy a fire would release. This is an approximation of how quickly a fire would spread, and how difficult it would be to control.
Northeastern Oregon is divided into six zones, based on climate, forest type and other factors, with a daily ERC calculated by computer for each zone.
Since late June, the ERCs have been running well above average for all zones, and on many days setting all-time record highs.
On Friday, July 30, the ERC ranged from 61 to 69, and on Saturday the figures spanned from 60 to 70.
But on Sunday, due to the rain and much higher humidities, the ERCs dipped to a range of 34 to 52. The forecast range for Monday, Aug. 2 was 30 to 46.
Although he’s grateful for the rain, Steve Meyer, the wildland fire supervisor at the Oregon Department of Forestry’s Baker City office, emphasized that the benefits of the rain will be brief, with warmer, drier weather forecast this week.
“It really helps us out short term,” Meyer said on Monday morning, Aug. 2. “It gives us a little bit of relief. We’ll take anything we can get.”
But Meyer said that with temperatures rising and humidity dropping this week, the ERC numbers “are going to climb right back up real close to where they were.”
Joel McCraw, fire management officer for the Wallowa-Whitman National Forest’s Whitman Ranger District, agreed with Meyer. “It was great to get that shot of moisture that we desperately needed,” McCraw said. “But the fuels are still dry, and we have the whole month of August yet to go.”
Meyer said one positive aspect of the weekend weather is that lightning strikes were relatively infrequent in Baker County, with much of the lightning being cloud-to-cloud.
The Blue Mountain Interagency Dispatch Center in La Grande reported only one lightning-sparked fire, a blaze that firefighters quickly stopped on Sunday morning, at one-tenth of an acre, in the Mehlhorn Butte area about six miles north of Halfway.
A few other fires were reported, including in the Elkhorn Peak area northwest of Baker City, but crews didn’t find any evidence of the blazes.
Meyer said he expects that some “holdover” fires will show up this week. Lightning-sparked fires sometimes smolder for days, or even weeks, before producing enough smoke to be seen. Holdover fires are more common after rain, which tends to suppress the fire temporarily.
Baker City water use
The wettest, coolest weekend of the summer had the expected — and much anticipated — effect on the city’s water use, said Michelle Owen, public works director.
After averaging 4.8 million gallons per day during July, the city’s use dipped to 3.19 million gallons on Sunday, Aug. 1. That was the lowest daily use since May.
Residents and businesses used 129.9 million gallons during June, a 45% increase over the same month in 2020.
That prompted city officials on June 28 to enact the first phase of the city’s four-phase water curtailment ordinance. Under the first phase, the city asks residents to voluntarily reduce the water use.
When water use remained high, averaging nearly 5 million gallons per day, on July 12 the city went to phase 2. Although still voluntarily, the request from the city was more specific, asking residents to water lawns and gardens only between 7 p.m. and 7 a.m., when evaporation rates are lower and less water is needed.
At the time, Owen said she wants to avoid having to move to phase 3, which bans all outdoor use of city water. The city has never had to impose that restriction, but Owen said that if it is necessary, the city would enforce the ban and potentially issue fines of up to $500 to violators.
With the significant drop in water use on Sunday, Owen said the city didn’t need to pump water from its well to supplement its main source, the springs and streams in the 10,000-acre watershed on the east slopes of the Elkhorn Mountains west of town.
On Sunday the city used water from the watershed and from Goodrich Lake, which, along with the well, is the city’s supplementary supply.
“I would like to think the trend would continue, but with more hot weather coming I believe that is just wishful thinking,” Owen wrote in an email to the Herald on Monday morning.
The weekend rain wasn’t heavy enough in the watershed to temporarily cloud any streams with silt, which sometimes happens after thunderstorms, Owen said. That meant the city didn’t have to stop using any of the watershed sources, which made it possible to temporarily cease pumping from the well.
