Ericka Halstead stood in the bleachers at Baker High School, cheering and waving a green towel.
The fabric was emblazoned with the logo of the Riddle Irish, but it could also have served as a symbol for the return of an event beloved in Baker City and across the state.
The Class 1A state boys and girls basketball tournaments are back.
After a one-year hiatus in 2021 due to the pandemic, the tournaments have returned, with eight girls and eight boys teams from Oregon’s smallest high schools vying for a state championship.
The boys tournament has been played at Baker High School since 1974, and the girls event since 1977.
Halstead was rooting for her son, Tucker Halstead, as he and his Riddle teammates played against North Douglas in a consolation game on Thursday morning, March 3.
Ericka said she was excited to be able to watch her son and all the other players compete again after being deprived of the 2021 tournament — and so much else.
“It’s awesome. It’s a great experience for the kids,” Halstead said.
Nearby, another Riddle fan, David Gianotti, was cheering for his son, Mario. David Gianotti expressed his gratitude to Baker City, and the volunteers of Baker City Tournaments who put on the events, for being wonderful hosts.
“They’ve been doing a great job with the tournament,” Gianotti said. “We appreciate Baker City hosting it.”
On the other of the gym, Liz Gilbert cheered on her grandson, Keagan Mast, who plays for the North Douglas Warriors.
“I love it. It’s such a good opportunity for the kids to build character,” Gilbert said.
Although the bleachers were packed with parents, grandparents, fellow students and friends from the competing schools, there were also spectators who didn’t have a favorite team but were happy just to be able to watch the games again in person.
Jason Young, a coach from Klamath Falls, enjoyed watching the competition and hanging out with his fellow coaches.
“Obviously with COVID and everything, it’s just awesome to have everybody back, and Baker City always does such a great job hosting the tournament,” Young said.
After North Douglas had defeated Riddle 61-56 to advance to the fourth-place game, the Rogue Valley Adventist Red Tail Hawks and the Nixyaawii Golden Eagles took to the court.
Karin Power, a substitute teacher for Nixyaawii who had taught the older siblings of the kids playing, said it was an emotional experience to be back in the Baker gym for the state tournament.
“It feels really, really good to be back to some normalcy,” Power said. “To be able to know that these kids, who have just kept working and working so hard are able to see their work come to some sort of fruition.”
Sandy Sampson, a Nixyaawii fan who was supporting her grandson, Dylan Abrahamson, and a teammate she considers her grandson, Kirk Houle, was just as excited to see them play in person.
“It’s very exciting. We did take districts, Nixyaawii, last weekend,” Sampson said. “We’re just back to cheer on our kids and it’s really great to have this opportunity for them to just expand their horizons and everybody actually being able to get together again. I like it.”
Shoni Schimmel, cheering for her brother, Saint Schimmel, said it was special for the kids to be able to play again and create memories they’ll remember for the rest of their lives.
“It feels great to be back and just being able to see all the kids out there and playing basketball,” said Shoni Schimmel, who played college basketball at the University of Louisville and later played professionally in the Women’s National Basketball Association.
Cheering for the Hawks, Robin Porter was excited to be able to attend the game, sporting the “Hawks” painted on her cheek.
“I’m just so excited and whether our guys win or lose, it’s just so cool to be here. I’m rooting for them,” Porter said.
Heidi Wiggers, another Rogue Valley Adventist fan cheering for her son, Alex Wiggers, also sported face paint.
“We love it that we could be here,” she said. “Lots of energy and we’re so proud of our boys. This is great.”
Eric Nichols, a 1995 Baker High School graduate who is the head coach for the Crane boys team, said he grew up watching the Class 1A tournaments as a boy in Baker City.
“It’s such a community event, not only for Baker but for the communities that come here,” Nichols said.
Dave Toney, a Crane assistant, is also coming home to coach in the tournament.
Toney is a 1980 Baker High graduate.
“Baker does a fantastic job with the tournament,” Toney said.
Eric’s son, Carter, a sophomore for Crane who made the game-winning 3-pointer in the Mustangs’ 44-41 quarterfinal win over North Douglas on Wednesday, March 2, said it’s been exciting to compete in the tournament for the first time.
“They do a good job of making it feel special,” he said.
Jayson Jacoby contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.