Haines was its usual bustling self on Independence Day, a distinct change from the relatively placid 2020 version of the holiday.
A year ago, with the COVID-19 pandemic well underway, some of the traditional events in the community, population about 415, were canceled.
The list included the parade, cowboy breakfast and arts festival.
In 2020 two other cornerstones of the holiday — the two-day Haines Stampede Rodeo and a fireworks display after dark on the Fourth — did happen.
This year, on a sizzling Sunday, the regular roster of Haines festivities was on display.
Garla Rowe, of Friends of Haines, the volunteer group that organizes the events with the exception of the Haines Stampede, said this spring that she was excited about the return of the favorite events after the one-year hiatus.
“I’m really excited for the Fourth this year,” Rowe said in May. “I think the community needs to have something positive to celebrate.”
The Haines Stampede had a large turnout of spectators on both days, July 3 and 4, despite the persistent heat wave that pushed temperatures to near triple digits.
“The sunnyside bleachers were as full as we could expect when it’s nearly 100 degrees outside,” said Kristi Bain, rodeo secretary. “You don’t expect that kind of crowd when it’s that kind of heat.”
The rodeo performances started at 5 p.m. on Saturday and 1:30 on Sunday, each running for about four hours.
In addition to the adult events, kids 13 and younger participated in saddle bronc, steer riding, breakaway roping, barrel racing and wild pony races.
The wild cow milking and wild cow races took place Sunday.
“We would like to thank everybody who sponsored and came out and supported it,” Bain said. “Without our sponsors and the support from the crowd in the stands, we couldn’t do any of it.”
Rodeo results will be posted at www.hainesstampede.com.
