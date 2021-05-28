Christopher Hobson has come full circle to land, once again, in his school library.
At 38 years old.
Hobson recently founded the Churchill Publishing Library, located in the basement of Churchill School in the room still labeled as “library.”
He attended Churchill as a sixth-grader.
But his journey through education was not easy.
He was six when his parents moved to Baker City in 1988. His parents were attending school at the University of Oregon, so he divided his time between Baker City and Eugene.
It was at his Eugene school where specialists determined that Hobson had dyslexia, a disorder that makes it difficult to read.
“From second to fifth grade they did everything they could to get me to read,” he said.
To this day, he sees words as pictures in his mind.
Hobson came back to Baker City as a sixth-grader and attended Churchill School.
He struggled through the next few years and, with failing grades as a freshman, Hobson dropped out of school.
From 2000 to 2010 he worked with his dad to build 350 houses in the Boise area.
“From farmland to subdivisions,” he said.
In 2010 he enrolled at Portland Community College.
“I tried education again,” he said.
He was told, “we need you to drop out.”
But his disappointment didn’t last long because the school asked him to teach instead.
So Hobson taught theater, set design, stage craft, and was a teaching assistant for script writing.
He also worked for a fabrication company that created designs for Nike, Adidas, Microsoft and Whole Foods.
For one project, Hobson created wood paneling from reclaimed siding and trim that came out of older Portland houses. His design was replicated in vinyl that is used in every Whole Foods store.
“That was really cool,” he said.
And along the way, despite struggling with dyslexia, Hobson wrote a series of books.
“You figure out another way to do it,” he said.
He and his wife, Jessica, moved to Baker City in the spring of 2020.
He met Brian and Corrine Vegter, who own Churchill School, and in November 2020 he signed a lease for basement space that was orignally the library.
He created two office spaces, and is designing the rest to be more a community space for book club meetings or educational talks.
“I didn’t need a space this big so I wanted to share,” he said.
As for the Churchill Publishing Company, Hobson describes the business as an “independent artist promoter.”
He plans to provide a variety of services, from guidance on how to self-publish a book to a full-blown book release, and also wants to help local artists create portfolios of their work.
“I want to be able to do things for artists in Baker,” he said.
His bookshelves are full of his personal favorites right now, but will eventually be a space to view locally produced works.
“You can come down and look at it,” he said.
As for his own writing, so far he’s only pre-released the first book but has plans for the series.
For more information, and a video about their journey so far, visit Churchill Publishing Library on Facebook. There is also a website, churchillpublishinglibrary.com.
For inquires, send an email to info@churchillpublishinglibrary.com.
