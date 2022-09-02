For the first time in three years, students in the Baker School District will have a normal start to the school year.
Tuesday, Sept. 6 is the first day of classes.
This is also the first school year for the district’s new superintendent, Erin Lair, a 2004 Baker High School graduate and former math and language arts teacher at Baker Middle School.
Lair was hired in early March and started work earlier this summer.
“Going in to this new school year, I feel a real sense of shared hope and enthusiasm for where we are headed as a district,” Lair wrote in an email to the Herald.
Students will be headed for their classrooms, the normal destination but one that during the pandemic suddenly wasn’t assured.
School buildings were closed and classes went online in March 2020 at the onset of the pandemic.
Students continued to attend classes remotely through the rest of that school year, and they started the next, in September 2020, the same way.
The return to in-person classes was a slow process, particularly for older students.
Elementary students, in grades K-6, returned to in-person classes for a full four-day weekly schedule on Oct. 14, 2020.
Middle school and high school students began attending classes one day per week on Nov. 9, 2020, moving to two days per week on Jan. 25, 2021, and to a full four-day schedule on April 12, 2021.
The 2021 school year was typical in one sense, as students in all grades started with in-person classes.
But students were required to wear face masks until state officials ended that mandate in early March 2022.
The spring term, then, marked a return to normal for the school district, and that situation will continue when classes resume after Labor Day, said Lindsey McDowell, the district’s public information and communications coordinator.
“With regard to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, we are beginning the year much as we ended the last one,” McDowell wrote in an email to the Herald. “We will continue enhanced cleaning and sanitation and provide masks and COVID-19 tests to those who want or need them, though they are no longer mandatory.”
Although the pandemic is no longer affecting school operations, McDowell said the district continues to follow guidelines from the Oregon Health Authority and Oregon Department of Education, including asking students and staff who are ill to stay home.
Those who test positive for COVID-19 should stay home for at least 5 days from the onset of symptoms or the date of a positive test.
McDowell said teachers returned to schools on Aug. 29 for their in-service week. Unlike last year, teachers were also able to gather on Aug. 30 for an in-person meeting.
Baker High School sports are also underway, with football, cross-country, volleyball and soccer teams in action.
Lair, who replaced Mark Witty, who is retired but also overseeing the district’s Oregon International School, said she is eager for classes to begin.
“As staff, we are intentionally pushing ourselves out of silos and familiar spaces to be collaborators and critical friends,” she said. “We are all here for our students, and one thing I am really excited for in the coming year is working with a student advisory committee at the secondary level and spending time with our youngest learners, as well. We are here to give our students the tools to thrive in society and innovate our future world into existence. I am so excited for this new school year to get underway!”
