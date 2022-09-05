Summer vacation has ended for Baker School District students, but summer weather is stubbornly holding on.
Classes convened on Tuesday, Sept. 6 in the midst of the latest in a series of record-breaking heat waves.
The temperature on Tuesday was forecast to top out at 99 degrees at the Baker City Airport, easily exceeding the record of 94, set in 1944 and tied in 2018.
And the National Weather Service is predicting the abnormal heat to continue on Wednesday, Sept. 7, with a high of 98 at the airport. That, too, would set a new record for the date. The current record is 96, set in 1944.
This week’s weather — highs for Tuesday and Wednesday are forecast to be about 20 degrees above average — continues the torrid trend that started around the middle of July and has scarcely been interrupted since.
For the 55-day period ending Sept. 4, the temperature at the airport hit 90 or higher on 38 days. The high was 100 or above on 4 days — the last three days of July (101, 101, 100) and the final day of August (102).
And even on the minority of days when the temperature didn’t reach 90, it usually wasn’t far off.
Of those 17 days, on just two did the temperature not get to at least 80 — July 18 (78 degrees) and Aug. 27 (77 degrees).
This was the third-hottest August on record at the airport, with an average high of 91.1 degrees.
The National Weather Service is predicting slight relief late this week as the ridge of high pressure that has dominated the weather pattern for almost 2 months recedes to the desert Southwest.
Under the ridge the air is generally sinking, and that causes “compressional heating,” which boosts surface temperatures.
The high pressure ridge, which typically is centered around the Four Corners region during summer, occasionally expands into the Northwest, the pattern most likely to bring unusually hot temperatures to Baker County.
This summer the ridge has been more persistent than normal, receding briefly for a couple days at most and then reasserting its control.
According to the National Weather Service, computer models have been hinting at a significant shift in the weather pattern over the Northwest starting later this week, with a cold front moving through, suppressing the ridge and allowing cooler air from the Pacific Ocean to sweep into Eastern Oregon.
This isn’t likely to be a preview of autumn, however.
The Weather Service is forecasting temperatures to remain 5 to 10 degrees above average, which would keep highs in the 80s through the coming weekend.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.