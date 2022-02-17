Local residents will have a chance next week to meet the three finalists to replace Mark Witty as superintendent of the Baker 5J School District.
The school board, along with employees from the district and members of the district’s budget committee and bond oversight committee, interviewed candidates last week.
During an executive session meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the board chose Erin Lair, David Marshall and William Schidbach as the three finalists.
The trio will return to Baker City for a second set of interviews next week.
They are also slated to meet with residents during a public event on Thursday, Feb. 24, from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the library at Baker High School, 2500 E St.
“We are thankful to have three strong candidates, and we look forward to getting to know them better next week to find the best fit for Baker School District,” 5J Board Chairman Chris Hawkins said in a press release. “We hope that our local community will join us for the meet and greet at Baker High School next Thursday to be introduced to the candidates and provide their feedback, as well.”
The school board plans to choose the new superintendent during the regular board meeting, which will be via Zoom, on Thursday, March 10, at 6 p.m.
Witty announced in June 2021 that he intended to retire through the Oregon Public Employees Retirement System on July 1 of that year, but that he would continue to work as superintendent for up to two years.
In November 2021, the school board set a timeline for its superintendent search. The closing date for the job announcement was Jan. 28, 2022.
The tentative plan calls for the new superintendent to start work at the beginning of the 2022-23 school year, said Lindsey McDowell, the school district’s public information and communications coordinator.
Witty would work with the new superintendent to start, and then transition later in the school year to an enterprise director role at a time agreed on by the new superintendent and the school board.
Information about the three finalists:
Erin Lair
Lair graduated from Baker High School and is the director
of school improvement for the Intermountain Education Service District.
She worked previously as director of curriculum, instruction and technology for the Sherwood School District, and before that she was assistant charter administrator for Vision Charter School in Caldwell.
David Marshall
Marshall is superintendent of Brookings-Harbor School District on the southern Oregon Coast.
Previously, Marshall was assistant superintendent for the Hermiston and Milton-Freewater school districts, following more than 20 years of classroom teaching experience.
William Schildbach
Schildbach is principal of Tikigaq School, a pre-kindergarten through 12th grade school in Point Hope, Alaska.
He earlier served as superintendent of the Nome Public Schools in Nome, Alaska, and also worked as principal of Mt. Spurr Elementary and Emmonak School, both in Alaska.
