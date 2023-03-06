For the second straight season — but just the second time in the past quarter century — Baker’s girls and boys basketball teams are among the top eight in the Class 4A ranks.
Both Bulldog squads have again qualified for the state tournament, which runs from Thursday through Saturday, March 9-11, at Forest Grove High School.
A year ago the two teams qualified for the state tournament for the first time since 1998.
The 2022 tournament was in
Coos Bay.
The Baker girls won two straight games after losing their opener and won the fourth-place trophy.
The Baker boys lost two close games.
This season both teams have been among the top eight throughout, with the girls (22-2 overall) ranked number one since early in the season and the boys (22-4) ranked fourth for more than a month.
The teams qualified for state by winning playoff games in dominant fashion this weekend at Baker High School.
The girls beat Klamath Union 56-36 on Friday, March 3 (see story on Page A5).
The boys beat Madras 90-46 on Saturday, March 4 (see story on Page A6).
The Bulldogs will leave Baker City on Wednesday, March 8.
Both teams will play quarterfinal games on Thursday, March 9.
The girls open against
Madras at 1:30 p.m.
The boys take on Henley at 6:30 p.m.
