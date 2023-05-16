Baker's boys golf team has won the school's first golf team state title today at Trysting Tree Golf Club in Corvallis.
The Bulldogs finished the 36-hole tournament with a total of 613 strokes (top four players' scores are counted). That easily topped runner-up Molalla, which was 26 strokes behind.
Isaiah Jones was Baker's top individual, finishing third with a two-day total of 143. Jones followed Monday's round of 74 with a 2-under par 69 today. That was the second-best round of the tournament.
Only Ontario's Tyce Helmick, who won the individual state title, did better, shooting a 3-under 68 today to finish at 141, two shots better than Jones. North Bend's Owen Bascom was second at 142.
Baker's Eli Long had two straight rounds of 74 to place sixth. Jaxon Logsdon shot rounds of 79 and 77 to place eighth. Palmer Chandler shot 83 and 84 to place 19th, and Kaden Conklin had rounds of 82 and 92 to tie for 25th.
Baker improved its team score by five strokes today, 304 compared with 309 on Monday.
The Bulldogs have no seniors. Jones, Logsdon and Chandler are sophomores. Long is a freshman, and Conklin a junior.
