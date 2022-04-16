Baker City students involved in the Chess For Success club attended a state tournament April 8 and 9 at the Portland Expo Center with advisor Ian Wolfe.
Wolfe, who’s also the pastor at Baker City’s First Lutheran Church, has been teaching chess to students from kindergarten through eighth grade for three years.
There are nearly 70 players on the roster, and Wolfe plans to start a chess club at Baker High School next year.
Wolfe said he was impressed by the Baker players’ performance at the state tournament.
“This is the first time that our kids have had the opportunity to go to state and face some really tough competition,” he said. “What amazed me the most was their determination to keep playing despite some tough losses. We’re continually working on all sorts of chess tactics throughout our practices — forks, pins, skewers, and various checkmating patterns. The kids all were able to work these into their games. It was great to see.”
Wolfe said Sylvia Rich, a third grader and the only elementary school student to compete for Baker in the tournament, showed great poise.
“She wasn’t intimidated at all by it, nor with riding with a bunch of middle schoolers on a 10 hour bus ride home,” Wolfe said.
Jace Whitford won all four of his games on Friday, April 8, and Dallin Stocks, who won three of five rounds, placed fourth in his group.
“These kids are really going to continue to improve if they stick with it and I can’t wait to see what they all accomplish next year,” Wolfe said. “All of these kids have made such great improvement over their chess skills since we began way back in October.”
Wolfe said he encourages players to remember the fundamentals of chess, especially when they’re playing in a higher-pressure environment such as a state tournament.
“Slow down, look for a move, find a better one, and then find the best one and only when you’ve done that make your move,” he said.
Wolfe said Chess for Success has benefits beyond competitions such as the state tournament.
“One of the great things that I’ve loved getting to see about the chess program is how it is permeating the homes and families of our community,” he said. “It naturally makes intergenerational connections in so many homes when kids bring the game home, they immediately want to teach their siblings, play with mom or dad, grandpa or grandma.”
Wolfe said he’s pleased to see that chess can compete with flashy video games.
“Who would have thought a 1,500-year-old game may be the best way to get people off their screens for a few hours and connect with their loved ones over a 64 square checkerboard?” he said. “It’s pretty amazing.”
