Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon has added a page to the city’s website that includes links to dozens of documents related to the city’s ambulance service.
Cannon, in his weekly newsletter released Friday, May 13, wrote that he asked the city recorder to create the page.
From the city’s home page — www.bakercity.com — click on the link for “Baker City Ambulance Service Information Page.”
The database also has links to recent and historical information about the Baker City Fire Department, Baker County’s pending Request for Proposals (RFP) for the Baker Ambulance Service Area, and a variety of city financial records related to ambulance service.
In the newsletter, Cannon wrote that several citizens have asked him about the ambulance situation, and the city has received multiple requests, under Oregon’s Public Records Law, for documents.
The newsletter also includes Cannon’s answers to what he said are some common questions he has received recently.
Interest in the subject has increased dramatically since March 22, when the City Council, after reviewing a report from Cannon, voted to notify Baker County that the city intended to discontinue ambulance service Sept. 30, 2022.
The city fire department has for many decades been a dual-role agency, responding to fires and ambulance calls.
Under Oregon law, Baker County, not the city, is responsible for choosing ambulance providers.
The Baker City Fire Department is the current provider for the Baker Ambulance Service Area, which includes the city and about two-thirds of the rest of the county, including Baker and Sumpter valleys.
The county’s three other ambulance service areas cover the Eagle and Pine valleys, and the Huntington area.
In the newsletter, Cannon wrote that even if Baker City ends its ambulance service Sept. 30, the county is obligated to find a new provider.
To that end, county commissioners recently released a request for proposals (RFP) from potential ambulance operators.
The Baker City Council decided May 10 to submit a response to the county’s RFP. Councilors discussed that response during a work session May 11.
In the newsletter, Cannon wrote that he will be “working over the next two weeks to prepare a submission” that councilors will review during their May 24 meeting.
He also wrote that even if the city does stop operating ambulances, “the Fire Department is not going away. It will still exist and it will still have adequate staff to respond to fire calls. The department will still be able to perform life-saving rescues in structure fires.”
The proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1, 2022 — a budget the City Council has until June 30 to adopt — is based on the fire department ending ambulance service Sept. 30. The loss of an estimated $1 million annually in revenue from ambulance billing, and the fact that most of the fire department calls are for ambulances rather than fires, would force the city to lay off six firefighter/paramedics.
Although members of the firefighters’ union and other critics of the city’s proposal to drop ambulance service have said the staffing cuts could lead to higher homeowner insurance rates, Cannon disputes that contention.
In the newsletter he writes: “Our initial discussions with the officials providing ISO ratings to fire departments in the state indicate that we are not likely going to see a change to our ISO ratings. ISO ratings are in part what insurance companies use to determine fire risk for Baker City residents.”
Cannon wrote that even if the city no longer operates ambulances, LifeFlight would continue to provide air transportation to patients.
“Many of our citizens use LifeFlight,” he wrote in the newsletter. “LifeFlight is a private ambulance company that in our area provides air ambulance transportation. They do a fantastic job and save many lives. I am unaware of any changes by Baker County to this vital service.”
Other topics Cannon addressed in the newsletter:
• Collecting ambulance bills.
Cannon wrote that the city does pursue past due accounts through collection agencies, using Cam Credits. Since 2007, the city has submitted more than $2 million in past due bills for collection. The city’s collection recovery rate is 9%, compared with a national average of 11.1%, according to Cam Credits, Cannon wrote.
• How ambulance costs have affected city’s budget.
Cannon wrote that although the city “has not made extensive and obvious cuts to its budget directly attributable to ambulances. What the city has done over the years, is as expenses continue to increase, the city is forced to trim its budget. This means skipping projects which need to be completed, and foregoing necessary maintenance and upgrades on facilities. The fire department needs a roof, replacement fire trucks, SCBA bottles, and more. The police need important technology updates. Finance needs modernized software and a new cash register. The entire city needed new data servers and up-to-date software licenses. City Hall needs to repair and fix its foundation and install fire escapes. The list goes on. Projects and equipment mentioned have been either perpetually postponed or simply ignored because funding is not available.”
