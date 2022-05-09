House fire.jpg
Buy Now

Firefighters from the Baker City Fire Department and Baker Rural Fire District doused a blaze in a home at 948 Valley Ave., in Baker City on Saturday, May 7, 2022.

 Baker City Fire Department/Contributed Photo

A fire of undetermined origin damaged an east Baker City home early Saturday evening, May 7.

The fire was reported at 5:24 p.m. at 948 Valley Ave., between Cherry and Balm streets, according to the Baker County Dispatch Center.

Ten firefighters from the Baker City Fire Department, and four from the Baker Rural Fire District, responded, said Cameron Kiyokawa, a division chief for the Baker City Fire Department.

There were large amounts of smoke and visible flames coming from a window when crews arrived, Kiyokawa said.

Firefighters controlled the fire in 13 minutes and confined damage to the room where the fire started and an adjacent bathroom, he said.

No one was inside the home, which is owned by Jose Gonzalez, and there were no injuries to the public or to firefighters.

“We did have a neighbor and a local resident who provided great assistance in our efforts prior to our arrival,” Kiyokawa said.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.