Baker City’s budget board convened for a rare fall meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9 to discuss what City Manager Jonathan Cannon called a challenging future in maintaining public safety service levels.
“I think the discussion tonight will begin the process of stabilizing us financially hopefully for at least a decade as a city,” Cannon said.
The main challenge, he said, is to deal with costs for police and fire service that are rising faster than the property tax revenue that is a major source of money for the city’s general fund, which includes both public safety departments.
Wednesday’s meeting didn’t deal with the city’s “enterprise” funds, such as water, wastewater and streets.
The water and wastewater departments are funded primarily through the monthly bills that residents and businesses pay. The city does use some local property tax dollars to maintain streets, although the state gas tax is the larger source for the street department — about $800,000 for the current fiscal year compared with $670,000 in property taxes.
The budget board, which consists of the seven city councilors and seven city residents appointed by councilors, typically meets only during the spring, when the board reviews the proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 and advise the city council, which has the final authority on adopting the budget.
Cannon said earlier this fall that he intended to propose a special budget board meeting to give the board an update before starting on budget discussions next spring.
Five city councilors were absent from Wednesday’s meeting — Kerry McQuisten, Dean Guyer, Jason Spriet, Kenyon Damschen and Johnny Waggoner Sr.
Councilor Shane Alderson attended the meeting by computer, while councilor Joanna Dixon attended in person.
Budget board members Jason Bland, Richard Haynes Jr. and Shelly Cutler attended by computer, and members Ray Duman, Amanda Daugherty, Dan McQuisten and Randy Daugherty attended in person.
Concerning trends
Cannon used a series of slides to illustrate trends in the cost of the police and fire departments and the city’s revenue. The slides showed figures from previous years as well as projects through the 2027-28 fiscal year.
The overall trend is that the city’s costs for public safety are rising faster than property taxes.
During the past 40 years, Cannon said, the city’s property tax revenue has been enough to pay for both the fire and police departments only one.
Currently the city receives barely enough in property taxes to pay for only one of those departments.
Jennifer Spencer, the city’s finance directors, said property taxes for the general fund totaled about $2.9 million in the prior fiscal year. The police department’ s budget was $2.76 million, and the fire department’s budget was $2.61 million.
The police department budget for the current fiscal year, which started July 1, is slightly lower, at $2.71 million.
The fire department’s budget, however, is much lower, at $1.67 million. That’s due to the city council’s decision, at Cannon’s suggestion, to discontinue ambulance service, which brought in about $1 million in revenue. The fire department’s staffing dropped from 16.25 full-time equivalents last fiscal year to 10.5 this fiscal year.
Randy Daugherty, chairman of the budget committee and a former city councilor, noted a drop in the city’s beginning working capital — the cash on hand at the start of the fiscal year — in 2008-9.
The working capital dropped from about $2 million to a little more than $1 million, largely because the council agreed with then-city manager Steve Brocato’s proposal to buy the building at 1768 Auburn Ave. as police department headquarters. The city paid $615,000 for the building, which continues to house the police department.
The beginning working capital has increased in recent years, however, from $1.2 million in 2019-20 to a budgeted $2 million for the current fiscal year.
Cannon said that even with the cuts in the fire department, personnel expenses will be rising in the future, and that the city’s total public safety cost, for police and fire, will rise faster than property tax reveue.
Daugherty said he believes public safety should be the top priority for general fund dollars and that the rest of the general fund “has to suffer until things turn around”.
“The general fund is public safety. it’s that simple,” Daugherty said.
Other departments in the general fund include administration (the city manager, human resources director and finance director), cemetery, parks and airport departments.
The police and fire departments, however, comprise the majority of the general fund budget — almost 54%.
Cannon said the next step for the budget board is to discuss spending priorities, and possible sources of revenue other than property taxes.
“What do we really value in the community? What’s important enough for us to figure out how we’re going to fund?” Cannon said.
The next meeting is tentatively planned for late January or early February.
That would give city staff time to incorporate the budget board’s discussions into preparing a proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.