Baker City’s budget board voted Wednesday, May 3 to drop a planned $10 monthly public safety fee and instead transfer almost half a million dollars in local property tax revenue from the street maintenance fund.
The public safety fee, which the city council in April asked City Manager Jonathan Cannon to include in the proposed budget, was intended to offset part of the projected $1 million shortfall in the city’s general fund for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
The proposed fee would have been $10 per month added to water/sewer bills for residential customers, and $15 for businesses. The council had discussed exempting residents based on an income threshold, the amount of which hadn’t been determined.
But during the budget board’s final meeting Wednesday, board member Loran Joseph suggested the city cancel the proposed public safety fee, which was estimated to raise $490,000 for the general fund during the coming fiscal year.
To replace that revenue, the budget board approved Joseph’s motion to move $490,000 from the street fund to the general fund. The vote was 13-1, with Amanda Daugherty opposed.
“We really need to, I think, push and find some more sources of revenue,” Joseph said.
The city council has the final say. The seven councilors, who are also members of the budget board, have to adopt a final budget by June 30. All seven councilors voted for Joseph’s motion.
The bulk of the approximately $3.9 million in property taxes the city collects each year goes to the general fund — about $2.9 million. The general fund includes both the police and fire departments. The proposed monthly fee was deemed a public safety fee because it was intended to stave off layoffs in the two departments.
For the past couple decades the city has diverted about 18.5% of property taxes to the street fund, and about 2.8% to the Sam-O Swim Center fund, both of which are separate from the general fund.
Those are the approximate percentages of former property tax levies that city voters approved decades ago for the street and Sam-O fund. After statewide Measure 50 changed the property tax system in the 1990s and ended those levies, city councilors, respecting the historic votes, continued to allocate property tax money based on the levy percentages.
But as Joseph noted, those allocations aren’t required, and the city council can use those property tax dollars for other purposes.
Joseph said on Friday morning that he understands the potential problems with cutting $490,000 from the street fund. For more than 15 years the overall condition of the city’s streets, based on an annual survey, has deteriorated, as the city maintenance budget is too small to keep up with the needs.
He noted, though, that the street fund last year had an unappropriated balance of $738,000.
Moreover, Joseph recommended the city council ask voters this November to approve a noncommercial local fuel tax to raise money to replace the $490,000 transferred from the street fund to the general fund.
Although Joseph didn’t propose a rate for the fuel tax, he said he would prefer that the tax generate even more than $490,000 annually, his goal being to not only replace the property tax revenue but to actually increase the budget for street maintenance.
Joyce Bornstedt, the city’s interim public works director, wrote in an email to the Herald Friday, in response to the budget board’s proposal to divert $490,000 from the street fund: “I will be taking a serious look at our current year expenditures to see what we can trim back to make sure that we’re still in good financial shape going into 2024-2025.
Joseph proposed the city tax diesel and gasoline for passenger cars but not for commercial trucks. Joseph said a tax on commercial diesel could make it difficult for local dealers who depend on sales to trucks.
Joseph said he believes that a local fuel tax, since it would be paid by visitors and travelers as well as local residents, would be a smaller burden than the proposed public safety fee, which would be borne by local residents and businesses.
In addition to the $490,000 transfer from the street fund, the budget board voted 12-2 to approve chairman Randy Daugherty’s motion to cut personnel costs by $100,000 in the administrative services department, which includes the city manager, human resources director, finance director and several other positions.
Daugherty didn’t suggest any specific cuts, asking Cannon to make the changes as he sees fit and present it to the council in the final version of the budget for adoption in June.
Councilor Matt Diaz and budget board member Amanda Daugherty opposed the motion.
The budget board voted 8-6 to approve Dan McQuisten’s proposal to transfer a total of $73,875 in spending from administrative services to the general fund unappropriated ending fund balance. This includes $35,000 for information and technology, $10,000 from travel and training, and $28,875 from legal costs.
