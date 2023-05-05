Baker City’s budget board voted Wednesday, May 3 to drop a planned $10 monthly public safety fee and instead transfer almost half a million dollars in local property tax revenue from the street maintenance fund.

The public safety fee, which the city council in April asked City Manager Jonathan Cannon to include in the proposed budget, was intended to offset part of the projected $1 million shortfall in the city’s general fund for the fiscal year that starts July 1.

