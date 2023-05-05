After approving the budget Wednesday night, May 3, the 14-member Baker City Budget Board voted on a motion of no confidence for City Manager Jonathan Cannon.
Seven board members expressed support for Cannon by voting against the motion.
Six voted for the no confidence motion, and one abstained.
The motion, regardless of the results, would have no direct effect on Cannon’s employment.
Per the city charter, only the seven elected city councilors have the authority to hire or fire a city manager. The budget board consists of the seven councilors and seven city residents who are appointed by councilors.
Five of the seven councilors voted against the no confidence motion.
Councilors Nathan Hodgdon, Matt Diaz, Dean Guyer, Ray Duman and Johnny Waggoner Sr. voted against the motion, along with budget board members Amanda Daugherty and Derek Blankenship.
Voting in favor of the motion were councilors Beverly Calder and Jason Spriet, and budget board members Loran Joseph, Dan McQuisten, Randy Daugherty and Michael Russell.
Budget board member Robin Nudd abstained.
Cannon, who has been city manager since Jan. 1, 2021, did not comment on the vote during Wednesday’s meeting.
The city council has the final say on the budget, and is required by state law to adopt the budget before June 30, the last day of the fiscal year.
Joseph, who is a former city councilor and mayor, called for the vote of no confidence Wednesday night.
He said this has been the hardest budget process he has participated in, and that he did not believe it needed to be so.
The budget board met Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday nights to review the proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The discussion centered at times around the $1 million shortfall in the general fund that Cannon announced in late March.
“I have gone through this for three nights, (and it) has not given me any sort of confidence that we’re going to get over this hump in the next few years and I believe that is the fault of the city manager,” Joseph said Wednesday night. “I do not think that, had we not made the adjustments that we made tonight, that this budget would get us through to next year.
“This is very hard for me to say because I love everyone in this room and I don’t want to speak ill of people but I do not think this is sustainable with the management that we have at the city,” Joseph said.
Calder, who has criticized Cannon for what she contends is a failure to give councilors sufficient options for dealing with the budget shortfall, said on Wednesday night that Cannon should take some responsibility for the current situation since he has been in charge of city operations for more than two years.
“You can’t blame what happened before you and, in city government, in fact you recognize and celebrate everything that has come before you,” Calder said. “We are a small community, we are in our 149th year, we’re going into our 150th and the entire theme of the 150 is about celebrating where we came from and where we’re going. Blame and shifting responsibility is not who we are. And it has been demoralizing to go through this process. It has been demoralizing to ask for information and not get information. It is demoralizing and we deserve better.”
Amanda Daugherty, a member of the budget board who voted against the no confidence motion, said Wednesday that blaming Cannon alone for the city’s financial situation is unfair.
In an email to the Herald on Thursday, Daugherty wrote: “First, I would like to say that the call for a vote of no confidence was highly inappropriate for the circumstances of last night’s meeting. As a member of the budget board, it is our duty to review and make suggestions to revise the budget presented for the upcoming fiscal year.”
“Second, the whole motion was obviously set up prior to the meeting as evidenced by budget board member Randy Daugherty systematically skipping over fellow budget board member Loran Joseph when asking about comments regarding the meeting. Especially with how Councilor Beverly Calder seconded the motion continuing her vendetta against the City Manager Jonathan Cannon in an effort to increase distrust.
“Third, I have extreme faith and confidence in our City Manager, Jonathan Cannon, to continue to be effective in correcting mistakes of the past to put the city in a better financial situation. He has extreme courage to stand up for what he thinks is best, even when it may not be the most popular opinion.”
Jason Spriet, who along with Calder was one of two city councilors who voted in favor of the no confidence motion, wrote in an email to the Herald on Thursday that he believes Cannon’s interpretation of the city’s employee promotion policy is incorrect.
“When promoting staff a reasonable increase in pay is appropriate, but the current interpretation can lead to increases of 20% or more which is not responsible management,” Spriet wrote.
He also noted that Cannon has suggested new fees as a way to bridge the general fund shortfall, including a $10 monthly public safety fee for residential water/sewer customers, and $15 for businesses.
That fee was not included in the budget the board approved Wednesday.
“When asked for solutions, most of the options given by Mr. Cannon were fees,” Spriet wrote. “While fees may be appropriate for part of the shortfall, the city has to think outside the box and also consider cuts. It’s a tough decision but part of the job.”
Spriet cited attorney fees, which have increased over the past few years, as one issue.
According to the city budget, legal costs in the administrative services department, which is part of the general fund, rose from $10,364 in fiscal 2020-21, to $64,103 in 2021-22. The city has allocated $50,000 for legal fees in the current budget, and the proposed budget for the next fiscal year includes $78,875 for legal costs.
“I believe some of this could have been avoided through relationship building with union members and staff instead of bringing in a labor attorney for negotiations,” Spriet wrote. “General relationship building in small communities is extremely important. The city should be regularly working with the county, state, and local stakeholders to find ways to benefit all of our citizens. I believe more of this should have been happening. I also believe this has a lot to do with the loss of some of our valuable staff over the past couple years.
“I would emphasize that I do not think Mr. Cannon is a bad person or wants the city to fail,” Spriet wrote. “It is a difficult position to be in, as those who pay attention to city business know. We need to start thinking creatively to build revenues in order to sustain and improve levels of service to our citizens.”
Michael Russell, a member of the budget board, criticized Cannon’s management in an email to the Herald on Thursday. Russell voted for the no confidence motion.
“Despite being the highest-paid employee in the city, Mr. Cannon’s management of the city budget has resulted in skyrocketing expenditures and declining revenues,” Russell wrote. “This is particularly concerning given the major revenue shortfall experienced by the city in recent times. Furthermore, Mr. Cannon has failed to provide adequate justification for his decisions, such as his not instituted but proposed public safety fee to bail out the budget shortfall caused by his poor oversight. This fee was implemented despite significant opposition from Baker City citizens.
“As Mark Twain said, ‘there is nothing to be learned by the second kick of a mule.’ It is time for the city manager to be held accountable for his neglect of his duties, and for the dysfunctional relationship between his position and the current city council. It is my hope that the city manager takes accountability for his actions, reflects on the board’s vote of no confidence, and considers the best interest of the city being job No. 1 going forward.”
“On the other hand, I would like to commend the members of the budget board for their collaborative efforts in preparing the fiscal year 2024 city budget. It is through their critical thinking and excellent leadership, particularly that of Randy Daugherty, that alternative solutions were strategized to address the city manager’s poor oversight of the previous year’s budget, and without resorting to a water bill service fee.”
