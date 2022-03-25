The Baker City Council has dealt with the most immediate effect of a March 16 fire at the city’s public works shops, approving the purchase of a new sewer jetter truck for $87,000.
The fire, which started in the engine compartment of the city’s former sewer jetter truck, destroyed the truck and caused extensive damage to the building in which it was stored.
Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, told councilors during their Tuesday, March 22, meeting that the city used the jetter truck, a 1998 model, to clear sewer lines on a daily basis, so replacing it quickly is important.
Owen said that if the city ordered a brand new truck, it probably wouldn’t arrive for at least a year.
Instead, city officials searched online for a used model and found a 2012 truck, which is similar to the burned truck, in Kansas City, Missouri.
“The issue is that in fact there aren’t very many of these for purchase,” Owen said.
She said the city’s insurance will pay an estimated $40,000 of the cost of the replacement truck.
The rest of the money will come from the city’s equipment fund.
Owen didn’t have an estimated date for when the new truck will arrive.
Fee schedule approved
During Tuesday’s meeting councilors also approved a resolution setting fees for the fiscal year starting July 1, 2022.
The resolution includes increases of 3.75% for water and sewer rates for residential and commercial customers.
The city staff proposed that increase, which is half the amount of the federal consumer price index increase of 7.5% as of January 2022.
The base monthly bill for a typical residential service will increase from $46 to $47.73. The base rate includes three units of water (one unit is about 750 gallons). The cost for each additional unit will increase from 97 cents to $1.01.
The residential sewer rate will rise from $29.06 per month to $30.15.
Commercial customers, who pay based on the amount of water they use rather than a flat rate, will have an increase of 10 cents per unit, from $2.71 to $2.81.
Other fee increases:
• 5% for a variety of fees at Mount Hope Cemetery.
The cost for a gravesite will increase from $435 to $451, and a standard burial fee will rise from $776 to $805.
• Building permit fees will increase by 5%.
Pavement and capital plans
Councilors unanimously approved the annual pavement management plan, which includes paving and other street projects for the fiscal year starting July 1, and the capital plan, which includes water, wastewater and stormwater projects.
In the introduction to the pavement management plan, Owen wrote that the city will expand crack filling and patching of streets, along with chip sealing and fog sealing of sections of several streets.
That includes both chip sealing and fog sealing Auburn Avenue from Resort to Birch streets, and fog sealing the section of Washington Avenue, from Clark Street to Birch Street, the section that was rebuilt last summer.
The city also plans to pave a short section of Indiana Avenue, from Reservoir Road up the hill west to near Scenic Vista Lane. The City Council approved the $50,000 project in June 2021.
Owen acknowledges in the pavement management that the project is “somewhat controversial” because residents in that area won’t pay part of the cost, as the city typically requires in what are known as Local Improvement Districts.
Owen notes that the paving project isn’t as extensive as typical, with “modest base work” and a paved surface 20 feet wide, less than a typical street.
The pavement plan reiterates a point that city officials have been making for more than a decade — that the city’s street maintenance budget isn’t sufficient to prevent the overall condition of the city’s network of 61 miles of paved streets (there are also 9.6 miles of gravel streets) from deteriorating.
A chart in the plan, which lists the condition of city streets based on the annual inspection done each year, shows that in 2021, 6.57 miles of paved streets were in poor condition, the most in more than 20 years. The mileage rated as poor has risen for six straight years, and is up from less than one mile in 2015.
The city uses a five-category rating system: very good, good, fair, poor and very poor. Less than two-tenths of a mile of paved streets are rated as very poor.
The mileage rated as very good has increased over the past five years, from 3.7 miles in 2017 to 6 miles in 2021, due to paving projects, including last year on Washington Avenue. But the mileage rated as very good ranged from 7.38 miles to 11.39 miles between 2002 and 2013.
The three-year capital plan outlines projects for the water, wastewater and stormwater systems.
Water
That includes continuing a project that started more than a decade ago, to replace the pipeline that brings water from the city’s watershed, on the east slopes of the Elkhorn Mountains, to town.
The existing concrete pipeline, sections of which are about a century old, are prone to leaks. The city is replacing the concrete pipe with PVC pipe in areas where the water pressure is relatively low, and with ductile iron where pressure is higher.
This summer’s project covers part of the area from Little Salmon Creek south to the Elk Creek settling tank, the first of several phases for that section. The estimated cost is $2 million for the 2022 project. The city projects costs of $1.75 million, $1.5 million and $1.6 million for future years.
Wastewater
The biggest project, estimated at $4 million for the fiscal year starting July 1, is completing the city’s biggest infrastructure project in more than a decade — a new wastewater storage lagoon and a seven-mile-long pipeline that connects it to the existing complex of four lagoons.
The city undertook the total estimated $5.7 million job after the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) mandated that the city eventually cease piping treated wastewater into the Powder River, which runs near the lagoon complex along Imnaha Road about a mile north of town.
In 2017, the city entered into a Mutual Agreement and Order (MAO) with DEQ that required the city to pursue a modification to the wastewater treatment process.
In November 2020 the City Council agreed to have the city borrow as much as $7.5 million from the state to pay for the project. The city will repay the loan over 30 years with a 1.36% annual interest rate, and annual payments on the loan are estimated at $275,000, Owen said.
Based on the $5.7 million contract with Gyllenberg Construction of Baker City, the lead contractor, the city likely won’t need to borrow the full amount, which will reduce the annual payments.
Stormwater
For the stormwater system, which diverts water from streets into the Powder River and irrigation ditches, the city plans usual work such as inspecting pipes and cleaning catch basins, as well as installing 12-inch diameter PVC pipe in two designated areas — 750 lineal feet on 11th Street from Baker to Campbell, and 250 lineal feet on Campbell Street from Main to First — and 500 lineal feet in locations to be determined. Total estimated cost is $142,560.
