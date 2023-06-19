Adler Museum

Visitors gather at the Leo Adler House Museum on Adler's birthday, June 21, 2022.

 Ian Crawford/Baker City Herald

The legacy of Leo Adler, Baker City’s most generous philanthropist, will be celebrated on his birthday, Wednesday, June 21.

A celebration will start at 4 p.m. at the Adler House Museum, 2305 Main St. The house was Adler’s longtime residence until his death, at age 98, on Nov. 2, 1993.

