The Baker City Council announced today that it has picked Jonathan Cannon of Saluda, North Carolina, as the new city manager, effective Jan. 1.
Cannon, one of three candidates who visited Baker City earlier this month, will replace Fred Warner Jr., who is retiring.
Although Cannon is the Council's choice, councilors still have to meet in a public session to vote on ratifying a contract with Cannon, Mayor Loran Joseph said.
See more in Saturday's issue of the Baker City Herald.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.