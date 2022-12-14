The Baker City Council has filled a vacancy by appointing Ray Duman, the city’s former police chief.
Councilors appointed Duman by a 4-2 vote during their final meeting of 2022 on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at City Hall.
Duman fills a vacancy created by the resignation last month of Kerry McQuisten, who had also served as mayor (a position appointed by councilors themselves, not chosen by voters).
McQuisten is moving outside the city limits and thus is not eligible to serve as a council, per the city charter.
Councilors Dean Guyer, Shane Alderson, Kenyon Damschen and Jason Spriet voted for Duman.
Councilors Johnny Waggoner Sr. and Joanna Dixon voted for the other candidate, Nathan Hodgdon.
Duman’s appointment isn’t the only change to the seven-member council that will be happening soon.
Damschen and Dixon’s terms ends this month, and Alderson will also be leaving the council to start as chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners, the position he was elected to Nov. 8.
Guyer, Spriet, Waggoner and Duman will be joined by newcomers Matthew Diaz and Beverly Calder, who were both elected Nov. 8, Diaz to a four-year term, Calder to a two-year term.
Those six councilors will need to appoint a replacement for Alderson, as well as pick a mayor.
Duman, who served as the city’s police chief from July 1, 2019, to his retirement June 30, 2021, has previously been a candidate for appointment to the council.
He initially applied in late 2021.
Councilors appointed Guyer in December 2021, and Damschen in March 2022. Duman received two votes from councilors in March 2022.
The city charter prescribes that Duman, since he was appointed more than 90 days before the next general election (which will be in November 2024), will serve through the first meeting in January 2025. He could run for a regular term in the 2024 election.
Law enforcement recognition banquet
Councilors unanimously approved a resolution establishing a grant fund for the Excellence in Law Enforcement Baker County. The inaugural event is scheduled for Feb. 9, 2023, at the Baker County Events Center.
The goal is to recognize law enforcement professionals in Baker County, joined by their families and community they serve, to celebrate excellence in law enforcement.
Awards to be presented will include Dispatcher of the Year; Parole and Probation Officer of the Year; Corrections Officer of the Year; DUII Enforcement Officer of the Year; Traffic Safety Officer of the Year; Instructor of the Year; 2022 Life Saving Award; Officer of the Year Dedication to Duty Award; Agency of the Year; and DRE (Drug Recognition Officer) Recognition.
According to the staff report, creating a special grant fund for this event will provide an accounting of funds that will be received from ticket sales for the banquet, donations and/or grant funding, and expenditures related to associated expenses for the event.
City officials don’t expect to use any general fund dollars for the event.
Lawsuit discussion
Susan Bland of Baker City talked with councilors about the lawsuit that McQuisten, Dixon and Waggoner filed Oct. 7 against Casey Husk, chief petitioner in the campaign to recall six councilors, and Debbie Henshaw of Baker City, who has supported the recall effort.
The three plaintiffs contend that both Husk and Henshaw have made false statements, a violation of Oregon elections law.
Husk, a former city firefighter, and Henshaw have filed a motion to dismiss the suit.
Husk has sought to force a recall election for McQuisten, Waggoner, Dixon, Guyer, Alderson and Spriet. Husk was motivated by the city council’s decision to discontinue ambulance service through the fire department, a job now handled by Metro West, a private ambulance provider.
McQuisten is no longer subject to recall since she is not a current councilor. Alderson will be resigning to take the county commission chairman job.
Bland told councilors that although Baker City is not a party to the lawsuit, the plaintiffs have used city staff for support.
Bland also said that city employees, including City Manager Jonathan Cannon, have monitored Facebook posts and groups to “gather information to support this lawsuit.”
“In my opinion, plaintiffs have weaponized city staff, Facebook and website participants to stifle free speech, intimidate citizens, and defend their unpopular actions while in elected office,” Bland said.
