The Baker City Council on Tuesday, March 14 approved a salary schedule for the city’s 13 nonunion employees that boosts pay by about 6.8% and includes a 5% cost of living raise.
That matches cost of living increases for the city’s union employees.
Nonunion employees include the police and fire chiefs, public works director, building official, city recorder, administrative services manager and some employees in the fire department. City Manager Jonathan Cannon told councilors that he will soon start advertising for a new public works director to replace Michelle Owen, who left the position earlier this month.
Cannon noted that Owen, who had worked for the city for more than 20 years, had reached the top of the salary schedule at about $87,500. If the city hires a new public works director at the bottom of the salary schedule — $7,500 per month — that would be $20,000 to $30,000 less per year “behind what the competitive market is for that position in neighboring cities.”
The new salary schedule has a larger increase in base pay for the public works director — 16.8% compared with 6.8%.
“This makes us a little more competitive but doesn’t bring us up to an average, by any means, it still puts us at the bottom of the competitive market for that,” Cannon said.
Mayor Beverly Calder questioned the validity of comparing Baker City’s salaries with those of other cities.
“The quality of life here is, you can’t compare other cities our size to, and I understand the idea of competitiveness but when we look at an employee who had spent over 20 years with this department, and the wealth of knowledge that we lost with her leaving the city and we’re going to offer slightly more to someone who hasn’t spent 23 years working in Baker City? I just don’t understand that,” Calder said.
Councilor Dean Guyer, who worked in banking, said he left Baker City because of wages for eight years and he understands what Baker City has to offer.
“But there are other issues at hand and I agree with what Jon is saying is that, in order to capture people who are qualified, sometimes you have to pay the money,” Guyer said.
Audit
Councilors also approved the audit for the fiscal 2021-2022 year.
Rob Tremper with Dickey and Tremper LLP, which did the city’s audit for the first time, presented the report.
Tremper identified several deficiencies in the audit and made recommendations for the city to address those.
Internal controls
The audit notes that “effective internal controls should include secondary reviews of billings, adjustments, receivable balances, and activity related to utility billings and other areas of billings and collections. There was no secondary review process or cross training taking place related to utility billing and one employee performed most of the procedures. In addition, other billing and collection areas have employees performing multiple pieces of the control process.
“The condition increases the risk of errors or fraud and does not allow for a proper transition if an employee were to leave.”
The auditor recommended “secondary review and cross training procedures be instituted over utility billings and that additional segregation of duties be put in place in all areas of billings and receipts.”
The city’s response was that officials have “completed corrective action” as the auditor recommended.
Unbilled utility accounts
The audit notes that “the amount that was recorded in the books for unbilled receivables did not agree to the detailed calculations for the 2021 or 2022 fiscal year.”
The auditor recommended “secondary review of the calculation before posting the final adjustment.”
According to the city, officials have corrected the issue, including using the updated spreadsheet the auditor recommended, and ensuring that employees’ work is reviewed.
Spending of federal grants
The auditor recommended that the city “continue to refine their preparation of the schedule and that a secondary review be performed prior to finalizing” documents regarding use of federal dollars.
Manual entries for financial reporting
According to the auditor, “significant adjustments were posted to correct year end balances, interfund loan activity, budget to differences, reclassify activity between funds, record prior year adjusting journal entries, and to reconcile grant revenues and expenses.”
The city’s response to the auditor’s finding noted that “more care and time will be allocated to reconcile grant activity moving forward.”
