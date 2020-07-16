The Baker City Council voted 5-1 Tuesday to allow people to file as candidates for the Nov. 3 Council election without gathering signatures.
The Council approved the first reading of an ordinance setting a $25 filing fee for candidates as an alternative to collecting signatures from at least 46 registered voters.
The deadline to file as a candidate is Aug. 25. Six of the seven seats on the City Council will be on the Nov. 3 ballot.
City Manager Fred Warner Jr. brought the proposed ordinance to the Council. The purpose, he said, was to give prospective candidates an option that didn’t require them to collect signatures, which could be challenging due to social distancing guidelines and health concerns during the coronavirus pandemic.
“We thought this would be time for the council to at least discuss this,” Warner said Tuesday.
Candidates for many offices, including county positions, can get on the ballot by paying a filing fee in lieu of collecting signatures.
Warner’s proposal called for a $50 fee, the same as the county requires.
Councilor Larry Morrison said he thinks that’s too much to charge given the struggling economy.
But Councilor Doni Bruland, who seconded the motion to approve the first reading of the filing fee ordinance, said she is concerned about the amount being low, and potentially encouraging people to file as candidates who haven’t considered the amount of time councilors devote to the job.
“People need to be dedicated to this process,” Bruland said.
Councilors Arvid Andersen and Lynette Perry mentioned the same issue.
Andersen, who voted against the plan, expressed a concern about people being elected as councilors and then “bowing out.”
“You have to be concerned about your town and your community, being willing to donate the hours because it’s not a money making deal at all,” Andersen said.
Councilors earn $10 per meeting, to a maximum of $150 per year.
Perry suggested the city distribute a flier explaining the duties involved in serving as a councilor.
“I was shocked when I found out how much is involved beyond the meetings and the hours that go into it,” said Perry. “People need to be aware that you have to really be dedicated.”
The Council will consider the second of three required readings of the ordinance July 28. The ordinance would expire Jan. 1, 2021, after which councilors would have a chance to consider changes to the ordinance.
Councilor Randy Schiewe was absent Tuesday.
