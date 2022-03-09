The Baker City Council, which is back down to six members, deadlocked again in an effort to fill its one vacancy Tuesday evening, March 8, at City Hall.
Councilor Heather Sells resigned March 1 because she is moving outside the city and thus no longer eligible to serve.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilor Dean Guyer made a motion to appoint Ray Duman to replace Sells, whose term continues through the end of 2022.
Guyer noted that the City Charter allows councilors to fill a vacancy without going through a formal application process. Duman applied for a vacancy last fall, one eventually filled when councilors appointed Guyer on Dec. 14.
“I would like to defer on the application process and move to an actual selection,” Guyer said. “Raymond Duman actually applied for the position that I applied for back in December. He is someone who has knowledge about city governance, also is very knowledgeable about the police department, also the ambulance issues that we face and I think that he would be an exceptional person to add to the city council.”
Guyer’s motion to appoint Duman failed by a 3-3 vote, with Guyer, Jason Spriet and Shane Alderson voting in favor, and Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilors Joanna Dixon and Johnny Waggoner Sr. opposed.
McQuisten pointed out that two other residents had applied since Sells announced her resignation — Matt Diaz and Danika Sinram.
Diaz attended Tuesday’s meeting. Sinram did not.
“They certainly deserve the courtesy of reviewing their applications and discussing this. That’s my opinion,” McQuisten said.
Guyer contended that with Sells’ position expiring at the end of the year, councilors should act quickly to replace her.
“I understand that there are some folks out there that maybe want to be considered, but this is an issue of timeliness,” Guyer said.
During the meeting, Diaz addressed the council and took questions.
Spriet asked Diaz if there were any local issues that Diaz thought the city needed to address.
“The first and most obvious thing, for me because it affects me daily in winter is snow removal,” Diaz said. “That’s been a big issue just in my neighborhood.”
Diaz told councilors he has lived near the Baker Sports Complex for four years and he hasn’t seen any snowplows in his neighborhood.
Diaz also said he believes councilors should work better with the Baker County Commissioners.
Latest in a series of deadlocked votes
Duman applied last fall for a vacancy created in August 2021 when Lynette Perry resigned due to health issues.
The six-member Council tried to replace Perry, but multiple motions failed on 3-3 votes, with McQuisten, Dixon and Waggoner Sr. in one group, and Spriet, Alderson and Sells in the other.
The Council eventually filled the vacancy on Dec. 14, 2021, by appointing Guyer on a second motion.
In other business Tuesday, councilors:
• Appointed Laurie Perry to the Planning Commission Board. Councilors voted by ballot with Guyer, Spriet, Dixon, Waggoner and Alderson voting for Perry. McQuisten voted for applicant Jonathan Fleming.
• Appointed Sarah Wynn to the Public Arts Commission.
• Appointed four members to the Budget board — Daniel McQuisten (not related to the mayor), Amanda Daugherty, Ray Duman and incumbent Shelly Cutler.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.