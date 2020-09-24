Baker City Police Chief Ray Duman told city councilors Tuesday that the cost to clean up more than half a dozen properties with accumulations of trash would cost much more than the city budgets for such work.
In a memo to councilors for their Tuesday meeting at City Hall, Duman listed eight properties that have active abatement orders issued by the Baker County Justice Court.
Duman said the department’s code enforcement officer also has another 17 ongoing property maintenance cases.
Duman wrote that the city allocates $6,000 each year to deal with violations of the city’s property maintenance ordinance, including weeds and grass that aren’t mowed, creating a fire hazard.
All seven council members attended the meeting in person at City Hall for the first time in several months. Some councilors had attended meetings via Zoom due to the pandemic.
Duman told councilors that the code enforcement officer issues a $500 citation to property owners for a violation, and gives them a chance to clean up the property before the city seeks an abatement order from the Justice Court.
That order allows the city to hire a contractor to do the work and then bill the property owner.
“One of the biggest issues that I see is the court gives us an abatement order to abate the property and we don’t have $6,000 in our abatement budget and that includes weed abatement with the fire department,” Duman said.
He also said that in many cases the property owner can’t afford to hire someone to help with a cleanup, so assessing a monetary fine is not effective.
“What we have been doing, we have been offering that the city will pay for a dumpster, we have done that several times, and some of the properties that are listed that are being close to compliance have accepted that offer,” Duman said.
He said that residents, when given access to a receptacle, tended to clean up their properties over time.
In his memo he listed the eight properties with active abatement orders, and the estimated cleanup cost, if available.
• 2239 Ninth St., approximate cost $10,000 to $35,000.
• 2330 Fifth St., former Baker House treatment center. The estimated cleanup cost is $5,000.
• 2149 Nevada St., estimated cost $1,500. Duman said the owner is cooperating and is close to compliance.
• 2430 Fifth St., estimated cost $1,500. Duman said the owner is cooperating and is close to compliance.
• 2660 Myrtle St., estimated cost $5,000. Duman said the owner is cooperating and is close to compliance.
• 2485 15th St., no estimated cost.
• 2627 12th St., no estimated cost.
• 3150 13th St., no estimated cost.
Councilor Lynette Perry said she had driven by the properties Duman listed in his memo.
“I think it’s horrible that good taxpayers in the community are having to pay to clean up (for) people who are just perpetually messing up again,” Perry said.
The Council decided to look at the city’s property maintenance ordinance, and other ordinances that could apply in some of the situations, to see if changes could be appropriate.
In other business Tuesday:
• Matt Reidy of Baker City, speaking during the citizen’s participation portion of the meeting, asked councilors to consider extending the 25 mph speed limit zone farther north on Cedar Street, from H Street to the city limits near the Nazarene Church.
The speed limit is 35 mph in that area.
Mayor Loran Joseph said the city staff will have a report with more information for councilors to consider at their next meeting.
