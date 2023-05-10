The Baker City Council discussed several possible ways to boost revenue for the city’s general fund and asked City Manager Jonathan Cannon to research some options and report back to the council later.
Councilors met Tuesday night, March 9 at City Hall.
Councilors voted unanimously to have Cannon gather information about a possible local fuel tax, which would be collected from passenger vehicles from not from commercial trucks.
Councilor Beverly Calder said there is a “very good argument” for considering such a tax.
“It spreads the burden out beyond just the citizens in the community, we could pick up some revenue from the tourists that pass by,” Calder said.
Councilors didn’t discuss the possible amount of such a tax, per gallon of fuel.
Another option that councilors considered earlier this spring but then rejected is a $10 monthly public safety fee on residential water/sewer accounts, and $15 for businesses. That fee would be borne by local residents.
A fuel tax proposal would have to be approved by city voters before it was imposed.
Also on Tuesday, councilors discussed adding a $1 fee to the existing price for every nine holes played at the city-owned Quail Ridge Golf Course. The fee would apply to golfers who have a season pass and to those who don’t.
Councilors discussed a proposal to have the city pursue code enforcement violations, such as properties that violate the property maintenance ordinance, as a civil process in court. That would give the city a better chance of collecting payments if the city spends money to clean up a property and then bills the property owner. The city could also attach a lien to properties for unpaid fines.
Cannon said moving code enforcement to a civil process could take one to two years.
The police department would continue to employ a code enforcement officer.
Councilors talked about adding a license fee for short-term rentals, and about a potential hiring freeze to keep city expenses down.
Councilors also discussed the prospect of consolidating some services with the county to potentially save money.
Juliette Hughes addressed the council regarding the use of public art to attract visitors from the freeway.
Councilor Dean Guyer said this could be something similar to the cattle sculptures along the freeway in Pendleton.
Other potential revenue sources on a list that Cannon prepared for Tuesday’s meeting include:
- restructuring the transient room lodging tax
- increasing franchise fees paid by utilities from 5% of sales to 7%
- system development charges added to the cost of home and other construction
- business license fees
- local payroll tax
- marijuana tax
- pursuing grants
