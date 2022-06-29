Baker City Police Chief Ty Duby told city councilors on Tuesday, June 28 that the department will continue 24-hour patrols while city officials discuss the possibility of dropping patrols during early morning periods when call volumes are relatively low.
Councilors decided to schedule a work session prior to their regular meeting on Sept. 13 to continue discussing the patrol schedule issue.
Although Duby said in an interview with the Herald on Monday, June 27 that maintaining 24-hour patrols has been a challenge since he joined the department about three years ago as a lieutenant, the topic wasn’t listed on the agenda for the council’s Tuesday meeting.
That changed after social media posts last weekend stated that the department, starting Aug. 23, would no longer patrol from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily.
Duby told councilors that he had asked a sergeant to draft a schedule with that change so City Manager Jonathan Cannon and councilors would have a document to review.
“I did just assume that we all just had a month and a half to have some further discussions to discuss with the city manager, command staff, council, because by (the police union) contract, we have to post the schedule ten days before we change things out,” Duby said.
Duby said he didn’t intend that the prototype schedule would be posted on social media. He also said he was disappointed that some people who commented were blaming Cannon. Duby said he, not Cannon, has taken the lead on assessing potential changes to the patrol schedule.
Cannon said in an interview Monday that if the city did end 24-hour patrols, during periods when officers weren’t driving around town, an officer would be on call to respond to calls to the dispatch center and, depending on the circumstances, call in an off-duty officer to respond.
Duby told councilors that keeping 24-hour patrols is difficult even when the department has eight patrol officers, which is what the city’s budget includes. Right now the department has six patrol officers, with one scheduled to finish training and be available in August. Duby said the city interviewed another officer candidate this week.
“I think we can all agree 24/7’s ideal,” Duby told councilors. “If we can figure out a way to get there, that’s great. If we can’t, financially, then maybe we come up with something else.”
With current staffing, Duby said the department often has to call in off-duty officers to work on overtime. He said officers sometimes aren’t able to take time off that they’ve earned because they’re needed to fill a patrol shift.
“They’re overworked, honestly,” Duby said.
He and Cannon attribute that in part to what Cannon described in an email as “an undesirable turnover rate among officers.
Duby said the department has had an average of one or two officers resign each year for more than a decade.
Councilor Joanna Dixon, who oversaw Tuesday’s meeting as acting mayor in place of Mayor Kerry McQuisten, who was absent, said the city needs to find some way to come up with more money to hire more patrol officers.
Dixon noted that the city is using money from the federal American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 to hire one new officer this year.
“We’re not going to have that after this coming fiscal year,” she said.
Council Shane Alderson asked if there was a way the city could contract with the Baker County Sheriff’s Office for supplemental patrolling.
Duby said he doubted that would be feasible, since neither the Sheriff’s Office nor the Oregon State Police maintain 24-hour patrolling now.
Duby said the Baker City Police Department is budgeted for 14 sworn officers — eight patrol officers, three sergeants (one detective and two patrol), two detectives and the chief.
He said the La Grande Police Department has 19 sworn officers, including 10 patrol officers.
Todd Sidway, a Baker City resident and a 25-year retired officer with the Palm Beach County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office, told councilors he’s concerned about the possibility of reducing patrols.
“First, I’d like to say the police department we have is very good and they are doing, I think, a fantastic job,” Sidway said.
He agreed with Duby and Cannon that the department’s attrition rate is too high, and that officers not being able to use their earned time off is one reason.
“We’re losing officers faster and more than we should,” Sidway said.
He said that cutting patrol hours might look good on paper, based on the relative lack of calls during certain periods, but he pointed out that when people desperately need a police officer, time is essential.
“How about the time when somebody’s hurt or they fought with someone trying to break into their house and they call and it’s during those hours that we’re not saying there’s going to be coverage but there will be somebody on call,” Sidway said. “In most cases, that doesn’t work. I honestly feel we need to have a police service 24/7.”
Budget adoption
During Tuesday’s meeting councilors adopted the budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
Councilor Kenyon Damschen abstained from voting due to a conflict of interest on one item. Damschen owns property in the Scenic Vista subdivision, and the budget includes $50,000 to pave an approximately 480-foot section of Indiana Avenue, near the city’s covered reservoir, at the request of residents in a subdivision accessed by that street.
The City Council initially approved the request in June 2021.
The city’s budget board, which consists of the seven city councilors and seven community members, voted in May to remove that money from the budget, but the council voted 3-2 on June 14 to reinstate that amount for the paving.
Councilor Jason Spriet, who was absent from the June 14 meeting, said on Tuesday that he couldn’t vote for a budget with the $50,000 for Indiana Avenue considering the discussion earlier in the meeting about the possible need for more money to maintain 24-hour police patrols.
