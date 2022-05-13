Baker City Manager Jonathan Cannon will present the City Council with a draft response to Baker County’s ambulance service request for proposals at the Council’s May 24 meeting.
Councilors met in a work session on Wednesday, May 11, to discuss the request for proposals (RFP) and how the city should respond.
The county set a June 3 deadline for proposals.
Councilors had decided during their meeting on Tuesday, May 10, to respond to the county’s RFP, which covers the Baker Ambulance Service Area. That includes Baker City as well as about two-thirds of the rest of the county, including the Baker and Sumpter valleys.
The Baker City Fire Department is the current ambulance provider for that area, although the city and county do not have a contract for the service.
The Council’s decision preserves the possibility that the fire department will continue to operate ambulances beyond Sept. 30, 2022. That’s the date the city set for ending ambulance service in a notice the City Council voted to send to the county on March 22.
Under Oregon law, the county, not the city, is legally responsible for ensuring ambulance service. If the city does curtail its ambulance service, the county would need to find a replacement provider.
In response to the city’s notice, county commissioners approved the RFP in April.
Cannon has told city councilors, including at the March 22 meeting, that he doesn’t think the city can afford to continue operating ambulances because the city isn’t collecting enough revenue from ambulance bills.
If the city does cease ambulance service, it would lose about $1 million in annual ambulance revenue. The proposed city budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1 does not include ambulance service beyond Sept. 30, and the budget also calls for laying off six firefighter/paramedics, half the number allocated for the current fiscal year (although two of those positions are vacant now).
A standing room only crowd attended Tuesday’s City Council meeting, and 18 people spoke, all urging councilors to keep operating ambulances and avoid layoffs in the fire department.
City manager, councilors concerned about aspects in county’s request for proposals
During Wednesday’s work session, Cannon and councilors talked about several concerns they have with requirements listed in the county’s RFP, saying that in some cases the city couldn’t comply with its current staffing, and that meeting the standards would require the city to hire several new firefighter/paramedics and buy or lease at least two new ambulance.
That would cost the city hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Councilor Dean Guyer said he believes the county’s RFP is not necessary, and that he prefers the city and county try to reach an agreement for the city to continue ambulance service for the next fiscal year.
Guyer described this idea as a “bandaid” that would give the county time to propose an ambulance district, with a new property tax levy, that voters in the Baker Ambulance Service Area could potentially decide on in a future election.
Guyer said he hopes that could happen as soon as the Nov. 8, 2022, election, but he noted that county officials have suggested May 2023.
“Why are we spending all this time going through an RFP when all we’re trying to do is provide some accommodation?” Guyer said.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten said that during an April joint meeting between the City Council and county commissioners, she urged commissioners to not send an RFP.
“They don’t legally have to do this,” McQuisten said. “And they came back at us and said, we are doing this no matter what and so, now they’ve started this legal process where this is what they’re doing. And if we can’t talk them out of it, what other option do we have?”
Councilor Kenyon Damschen said he wants the city to focus on trying to reach an agreement with the county that keeps the city operating ambulances.
“I’m just looking for us to actually communicate and try with the county to resolve this,” Damschen said.
Cannon expressed concerns about parts of the RFP, including the requirement that the ambulance provider have two ambulances available at all times and a backup ambulance.
Cannon said the city has two ambulances in good condition, one that’s not in good shape and a fourth that is not currently capable of meeting basic standards.
He told councilors he’s worried that to meet the county’s RFP requirements, the city would potentially need to buy or lease (the latter being his preferred option) two ambulances. A new ambulance costs an estimated $375,000, he said.
Cannon said the city, in its response to the RFP, can simply list the ambulances it has available.
“We would say, this is what we have, and we’re not going to buy any and if one fails, then we’re going to have to just deal with that,” he said.
Cannon cited the RFP’s requirement that if either primary ambulance assigned to service in the Baker ASA becomes inoperative or leaves the ASA for any reason, it shall be replaced by an identical ambulance immediately.
“We’re not going to be able to meet this,” Cannon said. “Because if we go to Huntington and we have an ambulance in service over in Boise, I don’t have two back ups, I don’t have two ambulances.”
Cannon said the city would not be able to meet a requirement in the RFP regarding transfers of patients to hospitals outside the area.
Councilor Joanna Dixon pointed out that the late Leo Adler had always supported the fire department, including buying several ambulances for the city over the decades. She suggested the city talk with the trustees who oversee the Leo Adler Foundation regarding potential financial help with the city’s ambulance fleet.
Cannon also talked about the number of fire department employees the city would need to meet the requirements in the RFP, including that paramedics be assigned solely to ambulance service. That’s a problem for Baker City, he said, since the fire department is a dual-role agency, its staff trained to respond to fires as well as ambulance calls.
Cannon told councilors that based on his reading of the RFP, the city could potentially need 18 firefighter/paramedics, to ensure six were on duty at all times. The current shifts have three people on duty.
He also cited a section in the RFP that calls for the ambulance provider to pay overtime to employees who work more than eight hours per day or 40 hours per week.
Cannon said the RFP seems to be designed more to appeal to companies that only operate ambulances, rather than dual-role agencies such as the city’s fire department.
Cannon also said he’s concerned about the potential cost to the city to comply with other aspects in the RFP, including monthly reports, yearly criminal background checks for employees, and billing discounts for people with an undefined “severe financial hardship.”
“I think they are making demands that no provider is going to be able to live up to all of these,” McQuisten said.
Commissioners ‘mystified’ by city officials’ reading of RFP
Baker County Commissioners Bennett and Nichols, who along with Commission Chairman Bill Harvey approved the RFP, both said on Thursday, May 12, that they were “mystified” by the city councilors’ comments about the document.
In response to McQuisten’s comment that no applicant could comply with everything listed in the RFP, Bennett and Nichols said that although the document does include the verbs “shall” and “will” frequently, the RFP is not, and was not intended to be, an exhaustive list of mandates that prospective ambulance providers must meet in every detail.
“I don’t read it the way they do,” Bennett said.
Bennett said he expects that Baker City’s proposal will list the services the city was capable of providing. He said he understands that that list would not fully comply with every part of the RFP.
“I can assure you (the city) would not be dismissed out of hand” if its proposal doesn’t meet every item included in the RFP, Bennett said.
Bennett said his preference has been, and remains, that the Baker City Fire Department provide ambulance service for the Baker ASA.
“The people are served well” with the current operation, he said.
As for Cannon’s concern about overtime pay, and his contention that the RFP is better suited for an ambulance company rather than a dual-role fire department, Bennett said the county included that section to cover the possibility that it would receive proposals from ambulance-only providers.
He said commissioners understand that the city fire department has 24-hour shifts, and that prospective providers do not absolutely have to comply with the overtime provisions.
Nichols agreed with Bennett’s assessment of what the commissioners expect with regard to responses to the RFP.
Nichols said he hopes the city, rather than point out the aspects of the RFP it can’t comply with, at least not without having to add staff and equipment, will instead submit a proposal that lists the services the city can provide — even if that’s equivalent to the current ambulance operation.
If the commissioners select the city’s proposal, they can negotiate the details of a contract with the city, Nichols said.
“Anything you can’t meet (in the RFP), just say so and we’ll deal with it in the contract, if they get selected,” he said. “I am willing to negotiate those things. Make us some sort of offer.”
Nichols said he doubts any prospective provider could meet every requirement in the RFP.
“That’s why it’s called a proposal,” he said.
Guyer said during the Wednesday work session that he believes the RFP is a “boilerplate” document, with generic language, and that commissioners are willing to discuss proposals that don’t comply with the RFP in every regard.
“This isn’t the end all, be all,” Guyer said.
