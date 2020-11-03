Kerry McQuisten, Shane Alderson, Jason Spriet, Johnny Waggoner Sr., Joanna Dixon and Heather Sells are the top six vote-getters in the Baker City Council race based on unofficial results from the Baker County Clerk's office.
The top 6 candidates will be elected to the 7-member council.
The race for the sixth slot is close based on unofficial results. Sells has 1,720 votes, and Arvid Andersen, one of the two incumbents on the ballot, has 1,696.
Results:
• Kerry McQuisten, 2,620
• Shane Alderson, 2,369
• Jason Spriet (incumbent), 2,291
• Johnny Waggoner Sr., 2,125
• Joanna Dixon, 1,830
• Heather Sells, 1,720
• Arvid Andersen, 1,696
• Doni Bruland (incumbent), 1,536
• Betty Milliman, 1,529
• Gretchen Stadler, 1,376
• Annie Croucher, 1,194
• Damon Rose, 1,098
• James C. Thomas, 1,061
