The Baker City Council has elected Kerry McQuisten as mayor.
McQuisten is one of five new councilors elected in November.
The newly constituted Council is meeting for the first time this evening at City Hall.
The Council also elected Lynette Perry as vice mayor.
See more in Thursday's issue of the Baker City Herald.
