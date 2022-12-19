Baker City Council members will not face a recall election.
Casey Husk, a former Baker City firefighter/paramedic, filed recall petitions for six of the seven councilors in office on Sept. 7 — Kerry McQuisten, Joanna Dixon, Johnny Waggoner Sr., Jason Spriet, Dean Guyer and Shane Alderson.
One councilor, Kenyon Damschen, was exempt from recall at the time because he hadn’t served for at least six months.
Under Oregon law, Husk had 90 days to collect 680 signatures, for each petition, from voters qualified to vote in city elections. Voters could sign multiple petitions.
Had elections officials verified the minimum number of signatures for any councilor, that councilor would have had the option of either resigning or facing a recall election.
Husk did not submit signatures prior to the Dec. 6 deadline.
Husk was motivated by the city council’s decision to remove ambulance service from the fire department’s duties as of Sept. 30.
A private ambulance company, Metro West, has taken over ambulance service for the city.
Husk, who resigned as a firefighter this summer, contends that the financial challenges that City Manager Jonathan Cannon cited as a reason for recommending the council end ambulance service are not as pressing as Cannon claimed.
Husk submitted a written statement to the Baker City Herald on Monday morning, Dec. 19.
“Today I would like to announce the end of the recall efforts for the six city councilors who destroyed the fire department in Baker City,” Husk wrote. “To the more than 900 citizens who signed our recall documents I would like to say thank you. While it may seem like the effort was wasted, it was not. Councilors now understand that if they do not listen to public input they may be subject to recall yet again. To those of you serving on city council and county positions, I hope you move forward and make better decisions in the future. We are watching.”
Among the six councilors for whom Husk filed recall petitions, McQuisten resigned on Nov. 22 because she is moving outside the city limits and is no longer eligible, per the city charter, to serve as a councilor.
Dixon declined to seek reelection Nov. 8.
Alderson will also be resigning soon, so he can take over as chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners in January.
Spriet’s current term as a councilor continues through 2024.
Guyer and Waggoner were both reelected as councilors Nov. 8.
McQuisten, Waggoner and Dixon filed a civil lawsuit Oct. 7 against Husk and Debbie Henshaw of Baker City, who supported the recall campaign.
The plaintiffs contended that Husk and Henshaw made false statements.
Husk and Henshaw’s attorneys have filed a motion seeking to dismiss the lawsuit. A hearing on that motion is tentatively scheduled for Jan. 10 in Baker County Circuit Court.
