The Baker City Council, facing a projected $1 million shortfall in the city’s general fund for the coming fiscal year, is proposing to bridge part of the gap by charging residents and businesses a new monthly fee starting July 1.
Called a public safety fee, as it’s intended to stave off layoffs in the police and fire departments, the fee would be $10 per month for residential customers and $15 for businesses.
However, councilors plan to exempt lower-income residents from the fee, which would be added to water/sewer bills.
Councilors have not set an income threshold, so it’s not clear how many residents would qualify, and how much potential revenue the city would forego as a result.
Councilors voted 4-1 during a special meeting Monday, April 17 to have city staff include the public safety fee in the proposed budget for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
The fee would “sunset” on June 30, 2024, meaning councilors would have to decide whether or not to continue charging the fee beyond the first year.
Although councilors haven’t settled on an income level below which residents would be exempt from the fee, Councilor Dean Guyer, using a figure of 35% of residents being exempt, estimated that the fee would produce about $386,000 in revenue — $295,000 from residents and $91,000 from businesses.
Councilor Beverly Calder voted against the motion to add the public safety fee to the proposed budget, saying she did not want to “put this entire thing on the citizens.”
“It isn’t all about money,” Calder said. “It’s about management. I think I’ve said that a few times. There are options of efficiencies, there are options of consolidations, there are options of reductions.”
Guyer responded by saying that if the city were to forego a public safety fee, it would then need to cut multiple positions to balance the budget.
Councilors Jason Spriet and Ray Duman were absent.
Councilors said Monday that they want to avoid laying off employees, particularly in the police and fire departments.
Randy Daugherty, chair of the city’s budget board, which consists of the seven city councilors and seven citizens appointed by councilors, urged the council to end the meeting after a lengthy discussion.
“You know you need a revenue source, that’s a public safety fee, that’s the only thing you have on the table for now,” Daugherty said.
Daugherty asked City Manager Jonathan Cannon to deliver a proposed budget to the budget board by Friday, April 21, so they can review it before meeting May 1.
“We’ll take a look at it for three or four days starting the first of May and we can change it any way we want to change it,” Daugherty said.
After the budget board has approved the budget, the city council has the final say in adopting the document. By state law the council has to adopt the budget by June 30, the last day of the fiscal year.
City manager’s proposals
Cannon presented councilors with a memo prior to Monday’s meeting.
He told councilors that the proposal, including the public safety fee and using one-time federal COVID-19 payments to avoid layoffs, is “not a permanent solution.”
“The city has been discussing some of the challenges we face tonight for numerous years,” Cannon said.
In the memo, Cannon suggested the city use some of the $900,000 in COVID-19 aid to pay for two police officers and one firefighter in the next fiscal year, and spend $100,000 for financial software, cybersecurity, cloud servers and telecommunications in city hall.
That would leave about $303,000 in COVID-19 aid available.
Cannon proposed to save about $90,000 in materials and services in the fire, police, administration, cemetery and parks departments.
“This includes items such as delays to facility maintenance and repairs, delays to equipment replacement and maintenance, reduction in training, and delays to personnel studies that are required by law,” Cannon wrote in the memo.
He also proposed to eliminate the police department’s code enforcement officer, but councilors rejected that idea.
Other cost-saving proposals in Cannon’s memo:
• Eliminate as much overtime and compensatory time as possible.
• Reduce overtime in the fire department and police department if possible.
Daugherty said during a budget board meeting on March 28 that the fire department had incurred about $100,000 in overtime during the first nine months of the fiscal year. The city budgeted $60,000 for overtime in that department for the entire year.
Cannon cautioned in the memo that the income-based exemption to the public safety fee, by reducing the revenue the fee would generate, could force the city to layoff employees either in the coming fiscal year or the 2024-25 year.
He noted that the COVID-19 aid will not be available in the latter year to cover the two police and one fire department employees, “resulting in almost $400,000 of additional expense to be covered.”
Council discussion
Calder said the council needs to consider other potential options for raising revenue or reducing expenses, such as possible partnerships with the county or the private sector.
“We’re not looking at anything other than taxing the people or cutting jobs,” Calder said.
Cannon said he has notified county officials about the city’s situation but not had a response.
Calder noted that Measure 50, which limits the annual growth in property taxes to 3%. Property taxes are the biggest source of revenue for the city’s general fund, bringing in about $3 million last year out of about $8.1 million in revenue.
She said Measure 50 is a huge problem and that city officials need to be talking to legislators about how “small communities cannot afford public safety.”
“It cannot be put on the shoulders of our residents,” Calder said. “We cannot enact taxes to pay for one-year solutions, because that is not a solution. We are living beyond our budget. It is painful. We are a small community. We have to recognize that nearly half of our citizens are barely getting by. The young people in this community want more mental health services and we need them. We need to build the community and you don’t build a community by taxing people who cannot afford it.”
In 2017 the City Council added a public safety fee of $3 per month per household and $6 per month per business, to raise money to avoid layoffs in the police and fire departments. The fee raised about $183,000 per year. The city no longer charges the fee.
Other potential revenue sources
Councilor Nathan Hodgdon made a motion requesting city staff gather all pertinent data and research pertaining to a marijuana tax.
“I don’t want these taxed utility bills, so I’m going to look at everything for next year,” Hodgdon said.
The motion passed 4-1 with Guyer opposed.
A previous city council voted in 2015 to prohibit marijuana-related businesses. If councilors decided to allow such businesses, the city could potentially receive some taxes collected by such businesses, as is the case in Sumpter and Huntington.
Mayor Matthew Diaz said the solutions that have been presented thus far are temporary.
“However painful that may be, they are just a band-aid,” Diaz said. “And I think we’re all committed to working diligently towards a long term solution, but those long-term solutions are not going to be in effect right now.”
Councilors also briefly discussed imposing a local gas tax, but didn’t go into detail.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.