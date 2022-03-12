The Baker City Council has concerns about the North Baker Transportation Improvement Project after hearing from a local farmer who would lose part of his field based on a proposed redesign of the intersection at Pocahontas Road and 10th Street.
Councilors were scheduled to approve the first reading of an ordinance for the project during their meeting Tuesday night, March 8.
But councilors declined to do so.
Instead, they scheduled a work session on the topic before their regular meeting on March 22.
During a public hearing Tuesday night, Jim Ingram, who owns farmland that starts at the northeast corner of the intersection, told councilors he doesn’t want to lose any of his property due to the intersection redesign.
“I’m perfectly happy with what’s inside my boundary and I farmed it for 40 years and I don’t want to mess with it. I don’t think it’s necessary,” Ingram said.
It’s not clear based on the proposal how much land Ingram would lose.
He said he’s not opposed to the construction of a right turn lane for traffic turning onto Highway 30 northbound, but he thinks there’s enough space if the Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT), which is spearheading the project, would use land to the south, on the lot occupied by the Oregon Department of Forestry and Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife.
“They’ve got enough room,” Ingram told councilors.
He also suggested the city consider adding a traffic signal at the intersection, at an estimated cost of $600,000.
“You get somebody hurt or killed and there’s a lawsuit, $600,000 will look pretty cheap,” Ingram said.
He said there are cyclists, people jogging, and traffic that doesn’t need to be there on Hughes Lane, as there are other places people can go to jog or walk.
He said when commercial vehicles and kids and people share a road, somebody is going to get hurt.
“And as far as that intersection, it needs a light, and then you’ll still be taking a life in your hands, even with the lights. Because no matter how many lights you put up, or how much stuff, or how many margins, people aren’t paying attention and somebody’s going to get hurt,” Ingram said.
The proposal doesn’t call for a traffic light at the intersection.
Rather, the existing stop signs (for east-west traffic crossing 10th Street) could be replaced with stop signs lined with flashing red lights (similar to ones at several other intersections in town) or a crosswalk with user-activated flashing lights similar to the one on Campbell Street at the Powder River.
Councilor Joanna Dixon asked Ingram how much it would cost to move his irrigation system if part of his land was used in the redesign.
Ingram said it would cost thousands of dollars, as he would have to move a section of a buried irrigation pipe.
Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, said that when the final design is made the amount of acreage that Ingram could lose would be available.
Ken Patterson, ODOT’s area manager for Eastern Oregon, said the agency hopes by mid spring or early summer to have enough details to lay out sidewalks and intersections.
At that point, they will speak with property owners and show them exactly what the plans are.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten expressed concerns about the City Council signing off on the North Baker plan and then figuring out the details, including effects on private property owners, later.
“That is a very uncomfortable place to be because I don’t want to see his (Ingram’s) land taken,” McQuisten said. “I think there are other ways around that too. And what if we get down the road on this and this is way more than any of us is wanting to go? How do we stop this? What are our options at that point?”
Patterson said the plan is a high level plan. He said they are going to be working with the city and the county and this is not a one and one decision.
Dixon, who owns land in Kansas, said the loss of any crop land means a loss of its potential revenue from there on out.
“So, I want to know how you would compensate Mr. Ingram for the long-term loss of that income,” Dixon asked Patterson.
Patterson said when ODOT appraises property, it pays the present value and any improvements needed.
“But one thing that we’re not allowed to do is pay for ongoing concerns or future crops,” Patterson said
Councilor Dean Guyer said he has heard from numerous residents who want a traffic signal at the 10th and Pocahontas intersection.
He said locals might understand that north-south traffic doesn’t stop, but visitors might not.
“Something has to be done that’s more appropriate, that will accommodate the individuals that are speaking up,” Guyer said.
Patterson said the project team plans to hire a contractor to install a camera at the intersection to record turns and near-misses.
“We are not ignoring the issue. We’re going to be contracting to get that done,” Patterson said.
McQuisten said councilors are being asked to approve a plan that has multiple parts, including potential construction of sidewalks on sections of 10th Street, as well as on Cedar Street.
“We’re all having serious issues with the details of that plan,” McQuisten said. “How could we pass this in good conscience and start reading this ordinance when we’re not in agreement with a lot in there. Once we pass that, what are our chances of undoing or preventing some of these things we don’t like? Not much.”
Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr. said he won’t support the project if Ingram’s property could be used “without giving him a fair price for it.”
Waggoner said he’s also concerned about the level of traffic at the 10th and Pocahontas intersection from the Baker Sports Complex and two churches along Hughes Lane.
“Until you get me some people up here that can answer some real questions, point blank, yes, no, or whatever, don’t look for a yes for me. And I’m just going to say it,” Waggoner said.
Denzil Robbins, who owns Robbins Farm Equipment on the east side of 10th Street near the Pocahontas intersection, voiced opposition about a proposal to extend curbs, reducing parking and slowing down street cleaning and snow removal.
“I’m not opposed to this transportation plan. I think we need to do something in Baker, we need to do some improvements, but we need to make sure that what we do, we do correctly,” Robbins said.
