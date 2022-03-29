Baker City Councilors continued discussing their concerns about a major street improvement plan, and in particular the potential effects on property owners, during a work session on March 22.
The Northern Baker Transportation Improvement Project has been in the works for a few years. The Oregon Department of Transportation is the lead agency, as much of the proposed work would be on city streets that are also sections of state highways.
The plan, which is intended to improve traffic flow and safety, including for bicycles and pedestrians, focuses on these sections:
• 10th Street from Hughes Lane to Broadway Street
• Cedar Street from Hughes Lane to Campbell Street
• Hughes Lane from 10th Street to Cedar Street
• Pocahontas Road from 10th Street to 17th Street/Chico Street
Councilor Shane Alderson proposed the work session following the City Council’s March 8 meeting, when councilors heard from landowner Jim Ingram, who is concerned about losing some of his farm ground due to a proposed realignment of the intersection at 10th Street and Pocahontas Road/Hughes Lane.
Councilor Joanna Dixon said councilors would like to include language in the plan urging designers to have the least effect on property owners while still seeking to improve public safety.
“That kind of gives us the, yes, we realize we need this turning lane, but let’s do that so that we’ve got the least impact on property owners,” Dixon said.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten agreed.
“We can limit just about anything we want in this improvement plan before we put it out there unless it’s in violation of federal or state law or crosses over into the different pools of funding,” McQuisten said.
She said surveys for proposed improvements will be done by May.
After specific proposals are finished, both the City Council and the Baker County Board of Commissioners will have open houses to present ideas to the public, Dixon said.
Alderson said he has been concerned about the city losing any control over aspects of the plan.
McQuisten said the state hasn’t allocated money for all possible projects.
Dixon said there is money for changes along 10th Street, and along Cedar Street.
As for Hughes Lane, Dixon mentioned the possibility of widening the street to incorporate a bicycle/pedestrian path, rather than a separate pathway.
Councilor Dean Guyer said the 10th Street/Pocahontas-Hughes intersection remains a major concern.
He said he wants to prevent the state from using eminent domain to take some of Ingram’s property.
Under eminent domain, the government can take public property for projects such as streets or highways, provided it pays the landowner for the land.
However, Ingram noted during the Council’s March 8 meeting that a one-time payment wouldn’t compensate him for the future loss of productivity from his field.
McQuisten pointed out during the March 22 work session that Ingram’s irrigation pipeline is along his fence, so using any of the land for a redesigned intersection would require that he move the pipeline.
Ingram suggested during the March 8 meeting that the state, if it needs additional land, take it from the other side of Hughes Lane, property that the state already owns.
Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr. asked about ODOT proposals to build concrete curb extensions at some corners on 10th Street intersections to shorten the distance pedestrians have to cross.
Michelle Owen, the city’s public works director, told councilors the city doesn’t support that proposal.
In a report to the Baker County Planning Commissioner this winter, Tom Fisk, the city’s operations supervisor, wrote that extensions would complicate street sweeping and snowplowing, leading to taller snow berms in the center of 10th Street.
Waggoner also talked about the gravel road that leads from Hughes Lane to the soccer fields at the north end of the Baker Sports Complex.
“Everybody’s just been quiet because you don’t want to talk about that because then somebody wants to close it off and restrict access. It’s just like when they put the bridge across D Street. That took a lot of traffic off of Campbell,” Waggoner said.
Waggoner said he agrees with Dixon about the need to encourage more businesses to locate along 10th Street, since it is a commercial area.
Dixon said she had clarified that ODOT will be replacing the sidewalks all the way along 10th Street from Broadway to Pocahontas/Hughes, to ensure there’s a safe place for pedestrians.
