The Baker City Council will meet for a work session on Tuesday, Jan. 24 as councilors begin a revised schedule with one work session and one regular meeting per month.
Tuesday’s work session, which like regular meetings is open the public, will start at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
Mayor Beverly Calder suggested the schedule change when the newly constituted council — four of the seven members were elected or appointed since Nov. 8 — met for the first time in early January.
For the past few decades the council typically had two regular meetings per month. The city charter states that the council shall have at least one regular meeting per month.
Calder’s concept is that councilors can have a regular meeting on the second Tuesday, then convene for a work session on the fourth Tuesday. During the work session councilors will discuss issues but delay any formal action, such as approving motions, for the regular meeting two weeks later.
Calder said she believes the work sessions will give councilors more time to talk about issues, and gather information including public comments, before taking any action.
Among the items on the agenda for Tuesday’s work session:
Citizens Hero Award
The Baker City Fire Department, during the Nov. 22 council meeting, proposed establishing this award. It is designed to recognize local residents who, in rescuing or trying to rescue another person or group, “knowingly and voluntarily risks death or serious physical injury to an extraordinary degree.”
Applications for the award would be reviewed by the fire chief, who would send applications to a subcommittee of the city council appointed by the mayor.
Recipients would be recognized during a city council meeting and awarded a medallion.
Councilors during a future regular meeting will review a resolution establishing the award.
Fire department purchases
The city has received $129,904 in federal aid to be used in the fire department.
According to a staff report, Fire Chief David Blair is suggesting the city use the money for the following:
• Buying a new first responder vehicle to replace the current SUV, which has 93,000 miles and needs to have its transmission rebuilt or replaced, and also has a power steering pump leak and engine oil leak.
Blair is proposing the city buy a pickup truck, which would allow crews to store turnouts, tools and gloves in the bed rather than inside the vehicle. That equipment can be contaminated with carcinogens after used during a fire.
Blair is proposing the city budget $85,000 for the new vehicle.
• Replace five radios at an estimated cost of $25,000.
• Upgrade the sleeping area in the fire department to create private sleeping quarters for on-duty firefighters, and replace equipment in these bedrooms. Blair proposes to budget $19,924 for the work.
The council will consider a resolution allocating those dollars during the next regular meeting, set for Feb. 14.
Recycling
Stephen Henry of Baker Sanitary Service will update councilors on a state law dealing with recycling, and in particular plastics.
According to a staff report to councilors, Baker Sanitary’s current recycling system — the company operates a self-serve recycling center at 12th and Campbell streets but does not offer curbside recycling — will not be sufficient to meet Oregon’s future targets for recycling.
To be eligible for grants from the state to meet those targets, the city is required to complete a survey for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. Baker Sanitary has offered to help the city with that survey, according to the staff report.
Those grants could help pay for a new recycling collection truck, setting up a system for sorting co-mingled recyclable materials and other costs Baker Sanitary would incur to shift to curbside recycling.
The staff report notes that although curbside recycling likely is necessary to meet future state targets, it’s also more expensive. Baker Sanitary officials have said in the past that the company would need to raise its rates to compensate for the additional cost of curbside recycling.
