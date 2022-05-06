The Baker City Council will discuss sending a response to Baker County regarding the county’s offer to contribute $150,000 for the city’s ambulance service during the fiscal year that starts July 1.
The City Council will have that discussion, which Councilor Kenyon Damschen requested, during its meeting Tuesday, May 10, at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
In an April 7 letter, Bill Harvey, chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners, tendered the $150,000 offer, which commissioners approved April 6. That figure represents 20% of the city’s estimated ambulance revenue shortfall. The 20% figure derives from the city’s estimate that 20% of its ambulance calls are outside the city limits.
The City Council on March 22 voted to notify the county, which is legally responsible for providing ambulance service, that the city intended to discontinue that service, through the city fire department, on Sept. 30, 2022.
City Manager Jon Cannon has told councilors that he doesn’t believe the city can afford to continue operating ambulances because of the difference between what the city bills and what it collects from ambulance bills.
If the city does curtail ambulance service, the county would need to find a replacement ambulance provider, likely a private firm.
The county recently sent out a request for proposals to operate ambulances in the Baker Ambulance Service Area, which includes Baker City and about two-thirds of the rest of the county.
The deadline to submit proposals is June 3.
Other items on the agenda for the City Council’s May 10 meeting:
Baker Sanitary Service fee increase
Baker Sanitary Service is increasing its fees, for garbage collection and for the landfill, by 5% as of May 1.
The city’s ordinance regulating its solid waste franchise allows the company to increase rates by up to 5% on May 1 of each year “as an allowance to offset inflationary factors.”
The ordinance requires the company to give the city a report justifying the increase at the first meeting in May.
According to a letter Baker Sanitary Service sent to the city, this is the first time the company has used the inflationary clause in the ordinance.
“We have above ordinary levels of inflation in many key areas, most notably, parts and equipment costs, fuel and wages,” the letter reads.
Taxi fees
Elkhorn Taxi, the city’s only licensed cab company, has requested the City Council increase some fares to help offset rising prices for fuel, inflation and higher personnel costs.
Elkhorn Taxi is asking the city, which by ordinance has the authority to set fares (cab companies can’t do so on their own), to increase from $6 to $8 the fare for one passenger on a point-to-point trip within the city. The round trip fare for one person would increase from $10 to $12.
Fares would not increase, however, for people 65 and older, or for students with a student ID card.
The prices for additional passengers for point-to-point trips would not change — $2 for people 12 and older, $1.50 for ages 6 to 12, and free for passengers younger than 6.
