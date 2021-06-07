The Baker City Council will review results from an online survey that asked residents their impressions of the Baker City Police Department.
The 23-question survey was open during March.
Councilors will look at survey results during their regular meeting this evening, June 8, at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 1655 First St.
Almost 600 people responded to the survey, more than half of whom — 349 — said they have lived in Baker City for at least 15 years.
Among the results:
How satisfied are you with the Baker City Police Department
• Satisfied, 203 respondents
• Somewhat satisfied, 123
• Very satisfied, 105
• Somewhat unsatisfied, 53
• Very unsatisfied, 37
• Not sure/no opinion, 30
• Unsatisfied, 22
Over the last 12 to 18 months, or within the time you have lived in Baker City, do you feel the level of crime has:
• Increased, 474
• Stayed the same, 63
• Not sure/no opinion, 31
• Decreased, 6
How satisfied are you with the response time of police officers to a crime in progress?
• I have never called for officer assistance, 160
• Satisfied, 136
• Not sure/no opinion, 83
• Somewhat satisfied, 75
• Very satisfied, 53
• Somewhat unsatisfied, 32
• Very unsatisfied, 21
• Unsatisfied, 13
What concerns you the most within the city limits (check all that apply)?
• Drug activity, 519
• Theft, robbery, burglary, 511
• Messy neighborhood yards, 178
• General safety concerns, 166
• Traffic issues, 85
• Dogs at large, 82
• Barking dogs, 62
• Gang activity, 52
• Gun crime, 47
In other business Tuesday, councilors will:
• Hear a report about discussions among the previous city council regarding the proposal to apply for a “quiet zone” in the city, meaning freight trains, about 24 of which pass through the city in a typical day, would not sound their horns except in emergencies.
To qualify for a quiet zone — which are in effect in both La Grande and Pendleton — Baker City would have to upgrade the barriers at five railroad crossings to prevent vehicles from reaching the tracks while a train is passing.
The concept of a quiet zone dates back about two decades.
When city voters were asked their opinion on the matter, in the May 2002 election, 82% were opposed to the city pursuing a quiet zone.
The idea was revived a couple years ago when residents formed a group, Neighbors for a Safer, Quieter and Healthier Baker City, and submitted to the city a petition signed by more than 230 people who support a quiet zone.
In November 2019 the city council voted to have the city file a notice of intent to apply for a quiet zone, which doesn’t obligate the city to take any further action.
The agenda item for tonight’s meeting is a report only; councilors are not slated to take any action.
Among the council’s options in the future are to again ask voters, via a ballot measure, whether they support the city pursuing a quiet zone.
