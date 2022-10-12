Baker City will transfer $48,500 to Metro West, the new local ambulance provider, to ensure that more than 2,000 city residents who have memberships covering the cost of ground ambulance transports won’t have any lapse in coverage.

The Baker City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 11 approved a resolution transferring the membership balances for those customers who had memberships with FireMed.

