Baker City will transfer $48,500 to Metro West, the new local ambulance provider, to ensure that more than 2,000 city residents who have memberships covering the cost of ground ambulance transports won’t have any lapse in coverage.
The Baker City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 11 approved a resolution transferring the membership balances for those customers who had memberships with FireMed.
The money will apply to new memberships with LifeGuard, the ground ambulance program that Metro West is affiliated with.
Metro West will honor the previous FireMed memberships and citizens can choose to reapply under LifeGuard when their memberships are to be renewed. The LifeGuard membership is $59 per year.
Jennifer Spencer, the city’s administrative services manager, told councilors the $48,500 is from the city’s 70% share of FireMed memberships.
“This is just a service to the community to make sure,” Spencer said. “There’s a lot of people that were concerned they weren’t going to have that coverage and it’s important to a lot of people.”
The situation involves ground ambulance transports. Air transport coverage through LifeFlight is not affected.
“We’re just transitioning that dollar amount of the funds we received so that the new company can carry those contracts through their expiration,” City Manager Jonathan Cannon said Tuesday.
Councilors approved the resolution 6-0. Councilor Dean Guyer was absent.
Opposing Measure 114
Councilors voted 5-0 to approve a letter to citizens, signed by Mayor Kerry McQuisten, urging voters to oppose Measure 114, a statewide issue on the Nov. 8 ballot.
Councilor Kenyon Damschen abstained from the vote, saying he did not have enough information on Measure 114.
Measure 114 would impose new requirements for people who want to buy a gun, and prohibit the sale of gun magazines holding more than 10 rounds.
“This measure is a defacto gun sales ban in the state of Oregon,” the letter states. “Earlier this year, we resolved as a body to protect your Second Amendment Rights, and we continue to do so. This measure tells us we have to get permission from the government to exercise our constitutional rights, which opposes the very structure our founding fathers built our Republic upon.”
Other business
Councilors on Tuesday also:
• Awarded a bid for “cured-in-place-pipe” — a method of extending the life of existing sewer and stormwater pipes — for $150,000 to Planned and Engineered Construction Inc.
• Declared Oct. 10 as World Mental Health Awareness
Day. Andi Walsh of New Directions Northwest thanked
the council for recognizing
the issue of mental health
in the community.
