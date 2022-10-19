Donald Cody
I am 68 years old, retired on a veteran’s pension. I am also a volunteer for the American Red Cross. I am a disaster relief member. I have been trained in shelter volunteer duties during a disaster anywhere in the U.S. I first started my volunteer work with American Red Cross in 2018. I have lived in Baker City since 1978.
While volunteering for MayDay Inc. as a domestic violence advocate in 2010 I applied to be an Eastern Oregon representative for the Oregon Attorney General’s sexual assault task force for a 2-year term.
I believe the decision to end the Baker City Fire Department’s ambulance service along with reducing staff because of this decision should have been put before the residents of Baker City on the ballot for a vote. The decision to sever the contract with the Baker City Fire Department should not have been that of a few city government officials. Let the residents of Baker City decide on a ballot.
I would like to see the Baker City Fire Department retain the ambulance service along with hiring staff for that service at the Baker City Fire Department.
I believe one of the things that make Baker City special are our business owners. When we need a fundraising event or when we need sponsors for special events the local business owners step up and help as much as they can. Unselfish acts of kindness, that’s what I believe makes this city special
I would like to see more events or places where our young residents could have fun in a safe and secure environment.
Katie LaFavor
My name is Katie LaFavor and I work for the state of Oregon as Staff Deployment Coordinator at Powder River Correctiona; Facility here in Baker City. Originally from Chicago, I moved to Oregon approximately 17 years ago, and in 2019, my husband and I decided to call Baker City home. I spend most of my free time helping our local Elks Lodge, Baker Lodge No. 338.
I have over 13 years of government experience. For over 10 years, I worked for the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality supporting the agency director, which included working with legislators, dealing with budgets and interpreting rules and policies. Upon moving to Baker City, I spent my first two years as City Recorder. In 2021, I took a position at Powder River Correctional Facility here in Baker City as Staff Deployment Coordinator. I understand the intricacies of working in the public sector. Having been City Recorder for two years, I also have an understanding of Baker City’s history and needs.
When thinking about Baker City ending the ambulance service and reducing staffing, disappointed is the first word that comes to mind. The ambulance service agreement between the city and county has been a topic of conversation for several years. There have always been financial concerns from both the city and the county. With a total of 60% of City and County seats up for election this November, the opportunity for new faces with fresh ideas to tackle this difficult discussion was greater than ever.
Unfortunately, Baker City forced the County to look for potential new service. The financial issues with the ambulance service were not an overnight problem, and I don’t understand why the conversation could not have been continued for a few more months. Under ill advice, and against the wishes of our citizens, the Baker City Council voted to completely withdraw from the request for proposal process, eliminating all hope for further discussion between the city and the county. The vote was not unanimous. In one swift move, the option to give city AND county citizens a voice on their ambulance service provider was completely erased. That decision also caused six hard-working individuals who were committed to this community, to find other work.
Now that we have lost half of our Fire Department staff, I would like to see an overhaul of the Fire Department staffing structure. We need to make the most of our workforce, ensuring both the safety of our staff and the safety of our citizens. We need a Fire Chief dedicated to our city, and one who is committed to the training and wellness of staff. We need less management. Most importantly, we need to ensure that all Fire Department staff are physically able to enter a fire when necessary.
If elected, one of my priorities would be to work with my fellow councilors and the Budget Board on the fiscal stability of the city. It seems that a lot of recent issues such as police staffing, the ambulance service, and street improvements have stemmed from budgetary concerns. It is important to hear the needs of our constituents, and it’s our duty to assure the most efficient expenditure of public funds. Inflation has hit us all, and the city is no exception. Transparency and accountability are key.
Another priority I have is to continue community development efforts of supporting local businesses along with finding ways for future growth and development. Economic vitality is imperative to Baker City’s survival. We need to find ways to expand destination tourism without losing our city’s character. We also need to take a good look at our available housing. We have great local businesses with job opportunities to offer, however we need to work on housing to accommodate workforce needs.
Baker City is a very special place, full of kind citizens with very generous hearts. Surrounded by amazing scenery, fantastic outdoor activities, and wonderful community events, it was an easy choice for my husband and I to make Baker City our home. It is a city with incredible history and there is a lot to be proud of!
As a member of City Council, I would like to do what I can to keep Baker City the place we all love. Drugs and crime seem to be affecting most communities these days, and our city is no exception. I would like to find ways to ways to help our Police Department with their day-to-day operations such as keeping the drugs and crime out of our city and helping community members who struggle with property abatement. It’s important that we prevent emergency services staff from burnout and high turnover.
Joe Johnson
I am 33, and I currently work at Emergency Management/Health Department as a Program Manager. I also volunteer with the Greater Bowen Valley Fire Department, and I am still listed as a reserve dispatcher for the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.
I am an Air Force veteran, I started serving in the Air Force in 2010 and my service ended in 2017. I was fortunate enough to be able to travel all across the United States and to Europe. As a teenager I served on the Toledo Fire Department in Toledo, Oregon, starting when I was 16 and left the department when I joined the Air Force.
My thoughts about the city ending its ambulance service are the same now as they were when I ran for County Commissioner. I feel that the city should have fought harder to find a common ground with our firefighters and the county in order to come to a positive resolution that would have benefited our city/county instead of costing us jobs and good people who were and still are great at their jobs. I think moving forward, if we were to make changes now it would be difficult because I know most of the firefighters/EMT’s that were working for the city, and took care of all of us within their service area all throughout the pandemic have been offered jobs elsewhere with more security than what was offered to them by our current government leaders. I believe for now, we are stuck on the road that was forced upon us as city residents and the surrounding areas that Baker City ambulance and fire served. However, I believe that the newly elected officials will have the ability to make sure that its residents are taken care of, if they act quickly and decisively once elected.
My top two priorities if elected would be to ensure that our emergency services receive the support they need from the city council, and to sit down with the other council members and really look into our budget and see what needs to be done to keep a balanced and fiscally responsible budget. I feel that if we had individuals who over the last few decades really paid attention to our budget, we would not find ourselves in the situation that we find ourselves in today.
The last question, what makes Baker City special, would be its people. The people who choose to live out here in this area, and not just our city, or county, but all of Eastern Oregon is what makes this place special. It takes a different kind of person to want to live here. We come here for the area, to be close to the wilderness, and enjoy what the good Lord has given us. We don’t get rich out here monetarily speaking but we are rich in character and get to see unbelievable views of the mountains that surround our little valley. This is still one of the only areas where we can let our children run around and do things like we were able to do as children, and that’s play outside, learn about the outdoors, ranching, farming, hunting, and fishing with friends. In a community like ours we still know our neighbors and look out for one another in times of need.
That’s something that should be cherished and protected. As a City Councilor this is something that I would fight for. I would stand up for the people of this city to make sure that we don’t go through anything like we did this last year with the ambulance Sservice. I want all of us to continue to enjoy living here, working here and raising our families in this great area.
Beverly Calder
My name is Beverly Calder, but many locals call me Bella. I moved here in 1993 and opened BELLA Main St. Market in 1997. I’d volunteered at the Haines Museum and Food Co-op after arriving but most folks first met me in the store and the name just stuck.
I was born in 1961 and turned 61 this year. My mentor was a small town grocer and a public servant. When I first visited Baker City, I realized I had found my home, a place where I could serve my community the way Guido had inspired me to.
Service has always been a part of my life. I first ran for City Council in 1999 because I believed I could help with the challenges facing the city at that time. As a write-in candidate, and relative newcomer, I was honored to be elected and I learned a lot in that first term.
I was proud to serve two additional terms on City Council between 2004-10 and on many committees during and after my council tenure.
I have served as the President of HBC, and as a Board Member of Baker City Downtown, HBC, Liveable Oregon, NE OR Economic Development District, and the Intl. Pinot Noir Celebration. I have also served on the Baker County Transient Lodging Tax Committee, the Public Works Advisory Committee, Public Arts Commission and the City Budget Board. I understand many of the challenges and needs of our community, and the work involved.
The loss of our EMS is nothing short of a tragedy. Losing highly skilled people and their families from our community, creating uncertainty for residents and wasting public funds invested in equipment and training was avoidable.
However, the funding challenges are very real.
Measures 5 and 50 have greatly reduced Oregon cities’ budgets while employee pensions, health care, and all other costs have risen significantly. Reimbursement rates for Medicaid/Medicare are constantly shifting and vigilant management is required.
This is not new.
The reimbursement rules have been a challenge for over 20 years. Each term that I served on city council, this issue was anticipated, discussed and acted upon.
Our citizens expect their well-earned Medicare should cover transport costs, but the reality is quite different. Mayor McQuisten should have facilitated discussing the challenge and options with citizens and county commissioners, and let the community be a part of a solution. The Budget Board is there to assist the council but McQuisten refused to ask for or allow help from them.
Although I believe it was the wrong decision, we have to move forward and face future challenges.
We are fortunate that, in spite of the fact that Oregon is suffering from a serious shortage of EMS workforce (over 240 vacancies currently in Oregon), the county was able to swiftly contract with a provider.
The city council must build an effective working relationship with the county on many issues and emergency response is just one of those. The concept of Fire/EMS Districts may sound enticing but both would further complicate the fact that the city and county are both operating on reduced revenues. Fire/Public Safety district taxes increase the reduction of property taxes available to pay for police and fire services.
We are all in this together; the firefighters, administration, council and the citizens. We must keep the public good as our focus and end the bitterness and fighting.
This is not what I would have chosen but we must move forward and make better use of our funds to continue serving the citizens of Baker City.
Our next council can better serve the citizens by using regularly scheduled work sessions. Councilors could be better informed, productive and more responsive to public input by using one of the monthly meetings as a work session (still a public meeting, but no votes or final decisions). By having a work session and a Council meeting each month (as is required by City Charter), the council could fully discuss issues, digest data and build working relationships with the county and city boards. The Council meetings could allow more public input with this adjustment, fulfilling the need for transparency and accessibility.
A more productive council should be able to stay more focused on achieving the goals set each year which would approve accountability in general. The council would still be able to address emergent issues but I believe that such an adjustment would create a more stable, more successful council.
I also believe that work sessions would strengthen council communication and help change the tone of discussions. This alone could encourage greater citizen participation. Let’s get rid of Mayor McQuisten’s horrid blinking light and conduct ourselves with the dignity that the office requires. Our council must show respect for each other and support the work of volunteer commissions, staff and community members.
My other priority is to engage with our young people. The council could form a “Future Committee” for our youth to get involved in city plans and goals. I am excited to see what they can contribute and how we can incorporate their needs into our work.
I am always amazed at how clearly some of our young women and men see the issues facing them. It would be to our advantage to listen, and to help them be more successful and become even better leaders for our city tomorrow.
The city council can be a part of what gives them — and therefore all of us — encouragement and support, strength and a sense of community. We must be there for them if we hope to have them ‘be here’ for us as future leaders.
As Dorthy Wooters once wrote, Baker’s greatest resource has always been its people.
Betty Kuhl, a bookstore owner, gathered people together in the mid 1980s to find a way to save our downtown. Baker City had lost 38 businesses in three years, the economy was crippling and our downtown was on a dangerous brink. Today our commercial district is once again filled with enterprising, independent businesses and so many of the buildings stand proudly restored. On top of all that, there are lights on in the upper floors as well.
Great results came from that effort, but it isn’t finished.
Around that same time, Peggi Timm and local elected leaders, ranchers, teachers and shopkeepers banded together for the “Come Back on the Oregon Trail.” That work resulted in the creation of the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center and 30 years of tourism as a solid industry for Baker County and Baker City. It was the teamwork of city, county and citizens that made such a monumental effort happen and has benefitted us every day since.
But there is still much work to be done.
The spirit of pioneers is never far from our daily lives. We make things happen; like the Oregon Trail Interpretive Center, the Leo Adler Pathway, Anthony Lakes Mountain Resort and our wonderful library.
I believe there isn’t one “single problem” that is greater than the need for us to come together for the benefit of our citizens. Let’s recognize the accomplishments that we are proudest of, identify what we value most and what we want to work together to accomplish.
I love Baker City. I believe in public service and making our city a better place for us all. I know that if we can start working together, we can do just that.
Matt Diaz
I am a 41-year-old father of four sons (11, 9, 6, and 4). My wife, Mandy and I have been married for 13 years and I own/operate Get Smoked BBQ here in beautiful Baker City. I am active in the community through my church, Harvest Church, where I am also the worship leader and worship team coordinator. Our family has lived in Baker City for five years, and Mandy and I couldn’t imagine a better place to raise our boys!
I am a veteran of the US Navy and have always had a passion for civics and public service. As previously mentioned, I serve the community through special projects and events at Harvest Church and am excited to serve the city in whatever capacity God wants me to.
I know there is a lot of discussion on the ambulance service and fire department right now. There are passionate people on both sides of the topic and that’s a good thing. I agree with the city council’s decision to draw that line in the sand when it comes to ambulance service. State law says the county is responsible to provide that and it’s not fair that one city has to foot the bill for the whole county. What I don’t agree with is that there was no contingency plan. To me, it seemed as though after the initial letter was sent to the County Commissioners, the City Council threw up its hands and gave up. I’m not sure that was the optic they were going for but that’s the way it looked/looks. I’m not surprised at how upset members of the community are and I am not surprised at how upset some of the City Councilors are; what I am surprised about is the lack of rationality displayed on either side of the issue. It looks to me like people are letting their emotions cloud the issue which prevents anyone from coming up with a logical solution that will benefit the city.
As far as the Fire Department staffing goes, there is a need for more firefighters locally, but our neighboring communities have really stepped up and helped out on fire calls, as we have for them. Is there something that needs to be fixed? Absolutely, but while the issue is being resolved, it’s important that the community gets involved in the process. One of the things I have noticed, and I think the ambulance issue has made it glaringly obvious, is the lack of community involvement in the council meetings. If there had been more input from the community over the year before the decision to send that letter to the County Commissioners, the result may have been different and I think there wouldn’t be as much division over the issue as there is right now.
The two most urgent things I see in the community at the moment are economic development and community involvement. If the city manager’s figures are correct (and I believe they are because he is meticulous with details) the city is not in a great position financially. The answer is not accepting more handouts from the state or national governments. The answer is working on creative solutions so that we can be better stewards of the real estate around us. This has a lot to do with making our community more appealing to bigger companies and retailers. These national chains don’t have to be downtown, because I love the small-town Americana feel of Main Street just as much as the resident of over 50 years, but there are parts of town that can be developed into more productive properties that would benefit the city’s bottom line.
When it comes to community involvement, I think we can be a little more creative, as a council, in our getting out into the community and informing the people as to what is going on. This way, we may see residents at the bi-weekly council meetings more than just when they are upset with us. This can be accomplished via Q&A forums on social media and Youtube, and town hall-style meetings. Personally, I think it would be hugely advantageous to sit down with a councilor or the mayor and the police or fire chief or other department heads and ask questions in a less formal setting than the aforementioned council meetings.
The most special thing about Baker City is the community. There is a welcome feeling here that comes from everyone you meet. What I value most is that almost everyone I have talked to really has a love for this town and wants it to succeed. That means that the people in the town must succeed. The people here are passionate about the things that they believe in and as long as that is done with a spirit of unity and support, each of us can succeed which means the city can succeed. It seems to me that people are drawn here, sometimes without even looking, but will be just passing by on the Interstate and stop for lunch and fall in love with the town, or feeling a strange urge to move here for no other reason than an inkling, or sometimes for a job, or maybe life gets hard and this is a refuge for people until they decide to stay because this is a beautiful place to live with mountains and desert and forest and snow and lakes and skiing and liberty; whatever the reason is for people to come here, I know it’s easy to put down roots here and that is because of the people in this community.
Along with the people come differing opinions. And those opinions can lead to division and when people are as passionate about the things they believe in as the people here in Baker City are, well that can lead to a whole lot of contention. The contention isn’t always a bad thing, it helps us challenge ourselves to grow our character and integrity. But when it becomes more about proving ourselves to be right instead of understanding someone else’s position or point of view, it becomes divisive and harmful to even a community as wonderful as this one.
Johnny Waggoner Sr.
My name is Johnny Waggoner Sr., and I am 57 years old. I was born and raised in Texas where I graduated from high school in 1983. I enlisted in the Army in 1986, and was stationed in California, Oklahoma, and Panama before my honorable discharge in 1991. I moved my family to Baker City in 1995. I worked as a correctional officer until my retirement from the state of Oregon in 2019. My wife, Angie, and I have been married for 10 years and have five adult children and 10 grandchildren, ranging from 4 months to 15 years in age.
I was a public servant for over 20 years, working as an officer for the Oregon Department of Corrections from 1996 until my retirement in 2019. For the last two years I have served as an elected member of the city council.
Ending ambulance service was a lose-lose situation for the city. We lost some great employees, but the city could not continue to absorb the costs of the ambulance service. In past years, and prior to the current city council, the losses were either absorbed or just not addressed. I believe that the prior councils were not aware of the things that were coming or exactly what was going on. In my experience on the council, we only become aware of problems when they hit you in the face. The ambulance had two positions that were funded temporarily by a grant that the city received, and now that the grant had dried up the city was faced with finding the funding for two employees’ wages and benefits. So basically, in my mind I double the current wages for each position because with PERS and other employee benefits that is what it will cost. Then upon further discussion we were told that due to the increase in the number of calls we were looking at adding two more positions in the next budget cycle and replacing one of the ambulances just to maintain service. Many think the Leo Adler Fund covers the cost of the ambulance, and while it does help greatly, they cannot afford the full cost either. Basic ambulances are not cheap and then they have to be outfitted. Even if you have the money the construction is a year out. There was no way the city could foot the bill for four positions and the cost of upgrading equipment when the ambulance service was already operating at a loss, and we did not want to pass that burden onto our citizens through higher taxes. The County was responsible for providing service and the city was a contractor, so I do not blame them for not wanting to pay more for employees and vehicles when they were already losing money.
My first priority for the council if I were to be elected would be to focus on updating our fire trucks. I am sure many of our citizens have noticed that one of our fire trucks should be in a museum. The other one has had to have the pump welded due to difficulty in getting replacement parts. So, in the near future we are looking at leasing a new fire truck, and with specialty vehicles come very high price tags, but this is the only way forward. In addition to updating the vehicles and equipment, we will also need to find funding to increase staffing and plan for at least two more employees.
Secondly our next priority is increasing the number of police officers employed by the city. We need a minimum of two more officers to cover patrols and staffing shortages caused by vacation and sick leave. The council should never allow anything less than 24-hour coverage, that is a given. I am thankful that some of the recent hires have been local people, which hopefully should help with officer retention. With the amount of theft that we have in our little town we need more officers to properly investigate all cases, even small thefts count to me. I hate the current cite and release policy but understand we only have so much room. At some point, that will have to stop. I think we also need to look at starting our reserves up again as well.
The thing that makes Baker City special is the people. Living here in our little town is special to me. Every day I see people helping each other. Just little things like when a kid’s bike is stolen, or someone’s pet is missing, you really see people stepping up. That’s just awesome! You still see the little donation jars in local businesses — something unheard of in bigger cities. I would have to say my favorite thing about Baker City, and Baker County, is our people, it takes all of us to make it work.
The problem I see dogging us is how to maintain our current level of public services without overgrowing our infrastructure. We need to expand our tax base with small businesses without destroying our small-town values. The latest step is the council’s approval of the new Maverik near Exit 302. This is a prime spot for expansion out on the interstate. This will increase the tax base and create new jobs without bringing larger corporations into downtown and ruining our Main Street. If done correctly and a little at a time we could stay ahead with water, sewer and electric to support this type of growth. The catch is that any expansion will require more public services, such as water/sewer, electric, and trash, and all these things add up quick in a small town. Maybe, just maybe, with this new base we can keep raising taxes at bay and keep our little town the way we like it.
Dean Guyer
Age: 66; retired banker; 40-plus years in banking that included operations, consumer lending, commercial lending and Chief Lending Officer; 30-plus years of residency in Baker City.
Baker City Planning Commission; Baker City Council; President of Baker City Rotary Club, President of 24-unit low to moderate income nonprofit apartmentment complex construction and management oversight; Volunteer for Northeast Oregon Compassion Center; Paint the Town volunteer; Advocate for Historic Baker City business recruitment; Chamber of Commerce Board Member, Union/Baker ESD Board Member.
I voted to end the ambulance service provided by Baker City. This wasn’t an easy decision to make but was a fiscally responsible one based on the costs associated with this service and the City’s inability to come to an acceptable agreement with Baker County Commissioners on paying for county resident ambulance calls. For years the citizens of Baker City were subsidizing this service without being compensated. After consultation with Kent Bailey, a prior auditor for Baker City, it was determined that the City was not able to continue to subsidize this service without a long-term revenue source. Prior memos from previous city administrators indicated that Baker City could not continue to provide this service without some outside source of funds. County commissioners and prior city administrators were aware of this concern but chose not to address it. Because no formal agreement could be reached the council voted to cease providing this service as of 09/30/2022.
Monitoring of expenses and revenues to insure stabilized fiscal responsibility; Working with Forest Service to ensure that the watershed is protected from fire.
Baker City is a great place to grow your kids and grandkids up in. Great outdoor experiences with the Elkhorns on one side and the Eagle Caps on the other. We experience the wonders of creation every day with the beauty that surrounds us.
Problem to address: Finalization of a strategic plan for the industrial ground with formalized land sale criteria.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.