Eight vying for four spots

Eight candidates are vying for four slots on the seven-member Baker City Council. The four positions are held now by Joanna Dixon, Johnny Waggoner Sr., Dean Guyer and Kenyon Damschen.

The top three candidates in the Nov. 8 election will begin four-year terms in January 2023. The fourth-place candidate will be elected to a 2-year term.

Among the three incumbents on the Nov. 8 ballot, one — Waggoner — was elected in November 2020 to a 2-year term.

The two others — Guyer and Damschen — were both appointed.

Guyer was appointed in December 2021 to replace Lynette Perry, who resigned in August 2021 due to health issues.

Damschen was appointed in March 2022 to replace Heather Sells, who moved from Baker City and was no longer eligible to serve as a city councilor.

Damschen declined the Herald's request to submit responses to the questionnaire.