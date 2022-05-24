The Baker City Council voted 4-2 on Tuesday night, May 24, to not submit a proposal at this point to Baker County for how the city fire department could continue to operate ambulances beyond Sept. 30, 2022.
Councilors left open the possibility, however, that the city could still send a letter of interest to county commissioners after the county's June 3 deadline for proposals, and potentially negotiate a deal for the city to continue operating ambulances.
Councilors Joanna Dixon, Johnny Waggoner Sr., Dean Guyer and Kenyon Damschen voted in favor of a motion to not submit a proposal by June 3, even though that's what the Council previously decided, during its May 10 meeting, to do.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilor Shane Alderson voted no.
Councilor Jason Spriet was absent.
"We always have the option to step in and work something out afterwards," Dixon said during the meeting.
If the city discontinues ambulance service on Sept. 30, as the Council stated it planned to do in a March 22 notice to the county, the county would have to find a replacement ambulance provider.
Under Oregon law, the county is responsible for ensuring there is ambulance service.
The request for proposals with the June 3 deadline is for the Baker Ambulance Service Area, which includes Baker City and about two-thirds of the county outside the city.
CIty Manager Jonathan Cannon has told councilors he's concerned that the city can't continue to afford operating ambulances, and that the gap between what the city bills for ambulance runs and what it collects from bills will widen because the city would need to hire new firefighter/paramedics to handle a rising call volume.
During Tuesday's meeting, Guyer said the county can't legally accept anything from the city other than a full proposal, and that if the city sent instead a general letter of interest, it could be construed as the county giving favorable treatment to the city.
If the city curtails ambulance service, it would need to reduce staffing in the fire department from the 16.25 full-time equivalents in the current fiscal year's budget, to 10.5. The latter staffing is what's listed in the budget the city's budget board has approved for the fiscal year that starts July 1. The City Council has until June 30 to adopt the budget.
See more in the Thursday, May 26 issue of the Baker City Herald.
