The question of whether Baker City should pursue a railroad quiet apparently won't go to city voters after all.
The City Council voted 4-3 this evening to revert to its decision made on Jan. 25 to apply with the Federal Railroad Administration for the quiet zone, in which freight trains would not sound their horns when approaching public crossings unless the engineer determined there was an emergency. To qualify for a quiet zone, the city would have to made physical improvements to crossings. A local group has vowed to raise the estimated $150,000 privately, with no financial contribution from the city.
Heather Sells, one of the four councilors who voted in favor of applying for a quiet zone, left the Council on March 1 because she was moving outside the city limits and no longer eligible to serve.
Then, during the April 12 City Council meeting, Councilor Joanna Dixon made a motion that the issue of applying for a quiet zone go to city voters in the Nov. 8, 2022, election. That motion passed 4-2, with Dixon, Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilors Johnny Waggoner Sr. and Kenyon Damschen in favor. Councilors Jason Spriet and Shane Alderson were opposed. Councilor Dean Guyer, who voted in favor of the Jan. 25 motion, was absent April 12.
During tonight's meeting, Guyer suggested the Council revert to the Jan. 25 decision. Guyer's motion passed 4-3, with yes votes from him, Spriet, Alderson and Damschen. McQuisten, Waggoner and Dixon voted no.
See more in the April 28, 2022, issue of the Baker City Herald.
Good job city council !!!!! That is what needed to happen!!!
