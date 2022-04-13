Baker City voters apparently will get a chance to weigh in on the city’s plan to pursue a railroad quiet zone after all, and potentially override a January vote by the Baker City Council.
The City Council voted 4-2 on Tuesday night, April 12, to ask city staff to prepare a measure for the Nov. 8, 2022, ballot.
Councilor Joanna Dixon, who made the motion, said the measure would ask voters whether they support or oppose a quiet zone.
Dixon said she intends that if voters oppose a quiet zone, that would overturn the Council’s Jan. 25 decision to apply for a quiet zone.
The Federal Railroad Administration decides whether to approve quiet zones, in which train engineers are not required to sound their whistles at public crossings.
Engineers still have the discretion to use their whistles in an emergency.
The Council voted 4-3 on Jan. 25 of this year to apply for a quiet zone.
But the roster of councilors has changed since then.
Heather Sells, one of four councilors who voted in favor of applying for a quiet zone on Jan. 25, resigned March 1 because she was moving outside the city.
Councilors appointed Kenyon Damschen to replace Sells. Damschen, who was sworn in at the start of Tuesday’s meeting, voted in favor of Dixon’s motion to put the issue on the Nov. 8 ballot.
The other yes votes were from Dixon, Mayor Kerry McQuisten and Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr., all of whom voted against the Jan. 25 motion to apply for a quiet zone.
Councilors Jason Spriet and Shane Alderson, who both supported the quiet zone application motion in January, voted against Dixon’s motion Tuesday.
Councilor Dean Guyer, who also supported the quiet zone application in January, was absent Tuesday.
Guyer’s vote was the deciding factor in the Jan. 25 motion.
Last fall, when the Council was down to six members, separate motions — one to apply for a quiet zone, one to take the matter to voters — each failed by 3-3 votes. Dixon, Waggoner and McQuisten favored the voter proposal, and Alderson, Spriet and Sells supported having the city applying for the quiet zone.
That deadlock was broken after the Council appointed Guyer on Dec. 14, 2021. About six weeks later Guyer joined Alderson, Spriet and Sells in voting for the motion to apply for a quiet zone.
Spriet asked Dixon during Tuesday’s meeting “why are we backing away?” from what the Council decided less than three months ago.
“In my opinion this is a decision the council made already,” Spriet said.
Dixon said she continues to believe, as she did when she voted against the Jan. 25 motion to apply for a quiet zone, that voters should make the final decision on the issue.
In a post on her Facebook page Wednesday morning, April 13, McQuisten, referring to the decision to put the quiet zone issue on the Nov. 8 ballot, wrote: “Why did we do this? We aren’t tone-deaf to our community and bending to a vocal special interest group. That’s why. People deserve a voice on this issue, whichever way they decide.”
Peter Fargo, a member of the group that has promoted the quiet zone and encouraged the City Council to apply for the designation, wrote to the Baker City Herald in response to the Council’s vote Tuesday:
“This is about safer schools for our kids, safer railroad crossings, and everyone’s right to sleep in their own home. We are grateful that two past Baker City councils voted to pursue the quiet zone in 2019 and January 2022. This project will relieve our community of a harmful federal regulation that imposes train horn noise day and night. The horn has been measured at 110 decibels on the playground of South Baker School, which is a level proven harmful to kids and adults.”
Fargo pointed out that the motion the Council approved Jan. 25 stated that the city would not spend any money on the physical upgrades to five public crossings required to qualify for a quiet zone. Those upgrades, which could include concrete dividers or similar impediments, are designed to make it more difficult for a vehicle to get to the tracks when a train is passing.
The group that Fargo belongs to is raising money to redo the crossings, and he said the group, in the past three months, has raised nearly half the estimated $150,000 needed. That includes $25,000 from the Baker School District.
“This is not about politics,” Fargo wrote to the Herald. “It’s just about doing the right thing for our kids and community. That’s why we are going to keep at it.”
