The Baker City Council wants to meet with county commissioners to seek a possible solution that could allow the city fire department to continue operating ambulances and avoid substantial layoffs in the department without worsening the city’s financial plight.
Councilors decided during their meeting Tuesday evening, April 12, at City Hall to invite Baker County commissioners to a joint work session later this month.
“I think we’re in a position that we still need to sit down with the county commissioners and explain where we’re at and then see if they can offer a solution,” Councilor Shane Alderson said. “I’ve called for a work session twice and I think we still need to go ahead with it. I just want to make enough money to keep going and offering the best protection that we can.”
Mayor Kerry McQuisten agreed.
“We do need to get that work session scheduled and get the commissioners here,” she said.
Councilors suggested as a possible date April 25, one day before the next regular City Council meeting, or prior to the April 26 meeting.
Under Oregon law, Baker County is solely responsible for picking ambulance service providers in each of the county’s four current ambulance service areas.
The Baker City Fire Department is the provider for the Baker ambulance service area, which covers the city as well as about two-thirds of the rest of the county, excluding the Halfway, Richland and Huntington areas.
The City Council decided on March 22 to send a notice to the county that the city, due to projections that its financial losses for ambulance service could exceed $1 million per year, intended to cease ambulance services Sept. 30, 2022.
If that happened, the county would have to find a new ambulance provider, likely a private company.
The city, meanwhile, is working on a plan that calls for laying off about half of its firefighter/paramedics (the budget includes 12 employees, but two positions are vacant now). Ambulance calls account for more than 80% of the fire department’s volume, with fires being much less common. And although the city spends more money to provide ambulance services than it receives from billing, the ambulance revenue is projected to slightly exceed $1 million for the current fiscal year. Without that revenue and without operating ambulances, the city would neither need, nor could it afford, the current fire department workforce.
During Tuesday’s meeting, councilors discussed both the financial challenges and their desire to avoid layoffs in the fire department.
City and county exchange correspondence
State law does not require the county to contribute financially to the ambulance providers it chooses. City Manager Jonathan Cannon told councilors during their March 22 meeting that the city can’t afford to continue to operate ambulances based on its financial situation.
Cannon wrote in a report to councilors that the difference between what the city bills for ambulance runs, and what it actually collects, could “approach a million dollars a year in the very near future.”
The city has not historically broken even with ambulance billing, in large part because most of the patients the city bills are covered by either Medicare or Medicaid, and those federal programs pay only about 20% of the city’s actual costs.
Councilors on Tuesday went over records showing that the gap between what the city spent for ambulance service and what it collected from bills ranged from $587,000 to $859,000 over the past five fiscal years. The projected difference for the current fiscal year is about $581,000.
Baker County has budgeted a contribution to the city of $100,000 for the current fiscal year, after paying the city $99,000 over the previous three years.
On April 6, county commissioners voted to offer the city $150,000 for the fiscal year that starts July 1.
That’s $20,000 more than the county had proposed this winter, in response to the city’s proposed contract, which called for a county contribution of $137,000.
County officials failed, however, to send that offer to the city prior to the City Council’s March 22 meeting, at which councilors decided to set the Sept. 30, 2022, ultimatum for ending ambulance service.
During Tuesday’s meeting, Councilor Jason Spriet asked Cannon whether the city would have accepted the $130,000 offer — just $7,000 less than the city had proposed — had the county actually sent the offer.
Cannon told Spriet that at that point the city wouldn’t have had a reason not to accept the offer. Cannon noted, though, that if the city had done so, subsequent financial projections showing a larger loss in the ambulance service would have put the city in a “very difficult” position, having accepted a county offer that wasn’t enough to meet the city’s needs.
Council ponders financial challenges, effects on fire department
Alderson said he’s worried that if the county has to replace the city fire department with a private ambulance company, the private firm’s employees would have trouble finding housing given the costs and lack of supply.
Alderson pointed out that last fall the city was “fighting the governor” on a mandate that health care workers, including firefighter/paramedics, be vaccinated against COVID-19, with a goal of keeping the fire department staff intact. Yet now the city is preparing to lay off half of those employees.
“If we can figure out where to get the money I want to push forward and keep these guys working,” Alderson said.
Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr. said he’s concerned about how the loss of Baker City Fire Department ambulance service would affect emergency responders in rural parts of the county.
“I don’t think anyone realizes all we’re about to lose if we lose the Baker City ambulances,” Waggoner said.
Cannon responded that the county is legally responsible to find a different ambulance provider if the city ends its service, and that he believes the county could find a quality private company to do the work.
Commissioners derived their current $150,000 offer based on the city’s estimates that its ambulance service shortfall will total about $750,000 next fiscal year, and that ambulance runs outside the city limits account for about 20% of the total.
But Cannon said the city can’t continue ambulance service if the county’s contribution is based solely on an estimate of how many ambulance runs are outside the city.
He also told councilors that given recent increases in the number of ambulance calls, the city is nearing a “threshold” at which it might need to hire an additional three firefighter/paramedics to maintain service levels. That could increase the fire department’s personnel costs by approximately $300,000 to $350,000.
He said that with a $150,000 county contribution, the city, if it continued ambulance services after Sept. 30, likely would be in a similar situation in January 2023 and need to notify the county again that the city intended to discontinue ambulance service.
Councilor Joanna Dixon said that although the last thing she wants is for the city to lay off firefighters, “in all good conscience I cannot continue with these kinds of losses to the citizens of Baker. In essence we’re going to bankrupt the city, and we can’t do that.”
In a report to councilors for Tuesday’s meeting, Cannon wrote that the city is preparing to transition the fire department from its current status, responding to both fires and ambulance calls, to a “single role department” dealing only with fires.
The city would cut its firefighting staff by about half, from 12 in the current budget (although two positions are vacant now) to six shift workers, along with a full-time assistant chief and a chief who would work three-quarters time.
Cannon wrote that on average, the department responds to 14 structure fires per year.
“Typically, occupants of buildings have already evacuated and therefore rescue operations are not frequent,” Cannon wrote. “The remainder of calls the fire department responds to include fire alarms, fire inspections, and non-structure fires.”
Casey Johnson, president of the local union chapter that represents city firefighters, said recently that he’s concerned that with just two firefighters on duty per shift, situations could arise when firefighters would not be able to enter a burning building because they lacked a two-person backup crew as city policy requires.
Cannon also wrote in his report that he does not expect the city’s Insurance Services Office rating — which some insurance companies use to determine homeowner insurance rates and whether to provide coverage — would drop by more than one level, from the current 3 to 4, and possibly would not change at all if the staffing cuts are made.
Cannon also told councilors that he has concerns about some aspects of the new ambulance service area ordinance that county commissioners are working on.
One of those is giving the county the authority to change the size of an ambulance service area.
“If the county so chose, this could be construed to say they could increase that area and then we would have to cover it for the same costs we’re currently covering it,” Cannon said.
He said he’s also concerned about the possibility of the county being able to suspend or revoke the assignment of an ambulance provider after finding that the provider has willfully violated provisions of the service area plan.
“If they deem that we violated the provision of the plan, any state or federal law and regulation then they can come in and bring in another provider and we pay the bill. That gives me great concern,” he said.
