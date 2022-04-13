Letter from Baker City firefighters union

Editor's note: Baker City Councilor Shane Alderson read this letter, submitted by the firefighters union, during the April 12 City Council meeting:

The decision to possibly end the transport comes at a tremendous risk and cost to the residents who have relied on the Baker City Firefighters for many years. The decision to end ambulance transport opens the area to outside influence for private, for-profit ambulance companies. They make money off of taking people to the hospital.

Private Ambulance Companies, specifically MetroWest and AMR Ambulance have a long history of taking over ambulance service areas in the name of profits. In Washington County, the Oregon Coast, Southern Oregon, Marion County, and attempts in Clackamas County, MetroWest will present themselves as the lowest price provider in the attempt to win the contract. Once the contract is secure, Metro will operate to maximize profits. They will promise on response standards, but constantly fail to meet those standards, seeking exemptions for not meeting contract stipulations. Metro will utilize the least number of ambulances possible with minimal staffing. There is no planning for spikes in call volume and will often force the public agencies to take fire apparatus out of service to staff ambulances. This lack of ambulances to meet demand will also cause firefighters to remain on scene longer and not available for additional fire and rescue responses.

After a few years, Metro will then begin to incrementally raise transport fees charged to patient’s and insurance companies. So what started as the lowest cost provider, soon that provider becomes one of the highest costing providers. Often times, there is little the oversight agencies can do to control these costs.

The Baker City Firefighters have been able to meet the needs of our community. We’ve been able to do it as public workers and not a for profit system that prioritizes profits over patient care.

In shopping out this ambulance contract to a Portland based company, we will lose half of our dual role firefighters available for not only fighting structure fires to preserve life and property, but to perform vehicle extrication, mitigate hazardous materials dangers, perform public safety education, CPR classes, and engage in our community. We will lose a home grown professional service and revert back to a staffing model that was established in 1909 when fire response was by horse drawn cart.

I will leave you with this: is this the right decision for our community? Will this BENEFIT or HAMPER the safety of our citizens? If not resolved, is this drastic decrease in fire service what any of you would want for safety of your families and your domain?

I urge city council and county commissioners to work hard to come to an agreement that will maintain services without any decrease in service to our constituents in the short term, so then we can build a better system for the future benefit of citizens of Baker County and Baker City.