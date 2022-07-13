The Baker City Council has voted 5-1 to ask city voters, by way of a ballot measure Nov. 8, to ban the production and therapeutic use of psilocybin, the psychoactive ingredient in “magic mushrooms.”
Councilors decided during their Tuesday, July 12 meeting to instruct city staff to prepare an ordinance and a title for the ballot measure.
Councilors will review those during their next meeting, set for July 26.
Councilor Kenyon Damschen voted against the motion. He declined to comment further.
Councilor Jason Spriet abstained from the motion, saying he did not have enough information to make a decision.
The psilocybin issue arises from Measure 109, which Oregon voters approved in November 2020.
A majority of Baker County voters — almost 64% — opposed the measure, which passed statewide by 57% to 43%.
The measure legalizes the use of psilocybin, in designated “service centers,” for purposes such as treating people 21 and older who are suffering from psychological trauma, addiction and other ailments.
The measure does not allow the retail sale of psilocybin, which makes it different from marijuana.
Councilor Joanna Dixon asked if there was any fiscal benefit to the city in allowing psilocybin.
City Manager Jonathan Cannon said the Oregon Health Authority, which is overseeing the new voter-approved law, will have four types of licenses, each of which will yield tax revenue. The four types of licenses are manufacturer, laboratory, facilitator, and service center.
According to an OHA slide show, service centers where people would take psilocybin will collect a 15% tax, payable to Oregon Department of Revenue.
“We are not eligible to implement any local taxes or fees on this so that we could collect anything,” Cannon said. “I would say I’m not clear on whether or not we would get any sort of kick back, or whatever you want to call it from the state.”
Cannon said if the city didn’t get tax revenue, there is a possibility of creating some jobs and perhaps a facility that will generate some property tax revenue.
“But it would depend on which license type comes in and what that creates for the city,” Cannon said.
Finance Director Jennifer Spencer said that when Oregon voters legalized recreational use of marijuana, cities and counties initially received tax revenue, but that the state government is keeping the majority of the revenue.
“So, while there may be a promise of tax revenue, I believe from the history of the marijuana side, that it will be short lived,” Spencer told councilors.
Retail marijuana sales are not allowed in Baker City.
According to OHA, psilocybin “will only be administered to persons 21 years or older in licensed service center settings under the supervision of trained and licensed facilitators.”
Such centers can’t be within 1,000 feet of a school.
The Oregon Psilocybin Services section will start taking applications for psilocybin licenses on Jan. 2, 2023.
The measure does allow cities and counties to pursue either permanent bans or a two-year moratorium on psilocybin — either of which would have to be approved by voters in the jurisdiction — or to regulate the time, place and manner in which the drug is produced or used for therapeutic purposes.
Councilor Shane Alderson noted that another drug-related measure that Oregon voters passed in 2020 — Measure 110, which decriminalizes the possession of small amounts of many drugs, including heroin and methamphetamine — is supposed to allocate much marijuana tax revenue to drug addiction treatment and prevention.
But he pointed out that the state has yet to allocate all of that money.
“There’s still $240 million sitting in Salem that hasn’t been distributed,” Alderson said.
In a staff report to councilors for Tuesday’s meeting, Cannon listed four possible options.
• A permanent ban on psilocybin services. To do so, the city council would need to pass an ordinance that takes the matter to city voters, who would decide whether to approve the permanent ban.
To qualify such a measure for the Nov. 8, 2022, election, the city would need to submit the measure to the Baker County Clerk’s office by Sept. 8.
• A two-year moratorium on psilocybin services. This would follow the same process as a permanent ban, with a city ordinance and ballot measure.
• An ordinance regulating the time, place and manner of psilocybin services, which could, for example, restrict such services to commercial or other zones.
• Take no action and allow psilocybin to be regulated by the state.
