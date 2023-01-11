The Baker City Council is again complete with seven members.
Councilors on Tuesday, Jan. 10 appointed Nathan Hodgdon to fill the lone remaining vacancy.
Hodgdon was one of four applicants. The others are Loran Joseph, a former councilor and mayor, Michael Russell and Sam Roberts.
Councilor Johnny Waggoner Sr. nominated Hodgdon. Waggoner, Dean Guyer and Matthew Diaz voted for Hodgdon.
Mayor Beverly Calder and Jason Spriet voted no. Councilor Ray Duman, who was appointed Dec. 13, was absent.
Hodgdon, who owns a digital marketing consulting firm with his wife, wrote in a letter to councilors that he included with his application that he bought property in Baker City in early 2021.
“Most of our clients reside and do business out of state, some of them internationally, and so the opportunities to give back to this community which welcomed us have been slim. I believe that finishing the term of a vacated council seat would be an ample way for me to do so.”
The council had two vacancies to fill recently, created by the resignations of Kerry McQuisten and Shane Alderson.
McQuisten moved outside the city limits and was no longer eligible to serve. Alderson was elected Nov. 8 as chairman of the Baker County Board of Commissioners, a job he started Jan. 3.
During the Dec. 13 meeting, when councilors were replacing McQuisten, Duman received four votes — from Guyer, Alderson, Spriet and Kenyon Damschen.
Hodgdon was the other candidate at the Dec. 13 meeting.
He received two votes, from Johnny Waggoner Sr. and Joanna Dixon.
The city charter prescribes that Duman and Hodgdon, since they were appointed more than 90 days before the next general election (which will be in November 2024), will serve through the first meeting in January 2025. They could run for a regular term in the 2024 election.
Council meeting schedule
Councilors voted 5-0 to approve changes that Calder proposed.
The council, which typically meets twice a month, on the second and fourth Tuesdays, will have a regular meeting on the second Tuesday and a work session on the fourth Tuesday, unless decisions need to be made, in which case the second monthly gathering would also be a regular meeting.
During work sessions, councilors would discuss issues but would not make decisions.
“It will accomplish two things, the way I look at it,” Calder said.
“It gives the council an opportunity to have a work session where we can go through items and ask all of our questions, which will enable us to have a lot more public participation at the open meeting.”
The new schedule also eases the workload on the city staff, which will need to produce a packet of information for councilors once a month rather than twice.
Council meetings and work sessions will also start at 6 p.m. rather than 7 p.m.
Board and commissions
The agenda for Tuesday’s meeting including appointing volunteers to several boards and commissioners, but councilors decided to extend the application deadline to Jan. 31 and potentially make appointments Feb. 14, when the full council should be present.
Vacancies include four spots on the budget and golf boards, three each on the airport, planning and public arts commissions, Historic District Design Review Commission and Public Works Advisory Committee, two on the tree board, and one on the parks and recreation board.
Councilors talked with some applicants who attended Tuesday’s meeting but did not make any appointments.
Using city’s web site
Waggoner said he has heard concerns from residents who were unable to find information they were seeking on the city’s website, bakercity.com.
“The city does not pay a computer person to actually keep our website up because it is too costly to do so,” Waggoner said. “Dallas (Brockett, the city recorder and executive assistant) is a man of many hats and he’s been filling in with that. A lot of people don’t understand that we really don’t have an IT section so to speak, so, and we don’t have the money to do it either.”
