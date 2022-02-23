Baker City Councilor Heather Sells announced during the Council’s Tuesday, Feb. 22, meeting that she is resigning, effective March 1, because her family is moving out of Oregon.
Sells was elected to a two-year term in November 2020.
Her term continues through the end of 2022. Per the city charter, the remaining councilors can appoint Sells’ replacement. Typically the Council solicits applications from residents who meet the requirements, which including being a registered voters who has lived within the city limits for at least 12 months.
By moving outside the city limits, Sells would no longer be eligible to serve as a councilor.
Mayor Kerry McQuisten thanked Sells for her service.
“And congratulations on the next step,” McQuisten said.
Sells read her resignation letter during the meeting.
“I ran for city council during one of the most unique and unnerving times in recent history. The pandemic shook us — and it shook us hard. I had a strong desire to help our local businesses, emergency workers and first responders and to help our community bounce back stronger than ever,” Sells said.
She said her hope as a councilor was to lend a new voice, a different generational view and possibly an alternative perspective to the seven-member Council.
“My commitment until March 1, is to help support any way I can with the transition, especially to the boards and commissions I sit on today,” she said.
“My original desire for taking part in council doesn’t change. I continue to have many friends, family, local business owners, educators, city staff, self employed heroes, hospital workers and more and who I will always want to see succeed in our great community.”
Sells urged the remaining six councilors to replace her “quickly.”
“Encourage others to apply and select an individual who deeply cares for the future of our community,” she said. “Someone who can come in with new ideas, interests, questions, perspective and understanding to help you push forward. We mustn’t put personal needs above community needs — and you’ll need all seven voices to get through the next challenges that lie ahead.
“I also encourage our community to get more involved. Know who you are voting for on the ballot, attend council, county and board meetings, learn about the changes that are coming up in your community, and speak out in public hearings — it really makes a difference to get involved.”
The most recent vacancy on the Council, created when Lynette Perry resigned in August 2021 due to health issues, remained unfilled for about 4 months, until councilors appointed Dean Guyer on Dec. 14, 2021.
Sells concluded by thanking those who supported her as a councilor, and those who she met during her tenure.
“I’d also like to thank those who haven’t agreed with me, as you’ve challenged and encouraged me to stand up for what I believe in, and what I believe those who voted me in also stand for,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.